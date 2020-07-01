Cowbell Corner
Former Bulldog Will Clark chosen to ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team

Joel Coleman

They don't make statues for just anybody, and now, one of the two men immortalized with a statue outside of Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field has added to his legacy as former Bulldog Will Clark was chosen to ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team.

Clark was tabbed as the team's first baseman, receiving 29.5 percent of the vote. The next-closest first baseman to Clark was former Auburn star Frank Thomas, who had 26.09 percent.

Clark put together one of the greatest careers in college baseball history over the course of his time at Mississippi State from 1983 through 1985. He was enshrined in the first-ever Ron Polk Ring of Honor class at MSU last year.

Here is the bio of Clark's Bulldog career provided by Mississippi State media relations before his induction in the ring of honor last spring.

Known as "Thunder" of the famous "Thunder and Lightning" combination in college baseball lore, Clark was a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC. He added Olympian, Golden Spikes Award winner (1985) and SEC Male Athlete of the Year (1985) designations to his resume during his time at State, as well. Clark was also a member of the inaugural College Baseball Hall of Fame class in 2006.

Clark's name still lines the MSU record books, with the slugger ranking among the career leaders in batting average (1st; .391), home runs (2nd; 61), walks (7th; 126), total bases (8th; 433) and RBI (8th; 199). He also owns nine spots on single-season top-10 lists, with multiple appearances for walks, total bases and home runs.

The No. 2 overall pick in 1985 Major League Baseball Draft, he led the San Francisco Giants to a 1989 World Series appearance, earning MVP of National League Championship Series. A 15-year career in Major League baseball included six All-Star selections, the 1991 Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards and a career .303 batting average.

USATSI_12169263
Will Clark stands in front a statue commemorating his time at MSU back in 2019. (Photo by Keith Warren)
