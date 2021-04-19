Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after series win over Ole Miss

Mississippi State used Super Bulldog Weekend to continue its recent dominance of Ole Miss. MSU took two out of three games from its instate foe over the last three days and as a result, State keeps holding firm near the top of the country's baseball rankings.

The Bulldogs now sit at 27-8 overall and 10-5 in SEC play following the series win over the Rebels. So where did the last few days of action land the Bulldogs in this week's national polls? Well, let's have a look.

Before getting there, here are a few weekly reminders. It's useful to note there are six national polls recognized in Mississippi State baseball's game notes issued to the media for each contest. It's those six polls we'll keep an eye on in this space each week – the D1Baseball poll, the Baseball America poll, the Perfect Game poll, the USA Today poll, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

Also, a frequent question is, 'Well which poll really matters?' The short answer here is, 'None of them'. The only thing that truly matters is what the baseball committee members that put together the NCAA Tournament field think. And those individuals don't release a poll.

Another item that might be notable is different media outlets or TV broadcasts sometimes use different polls. Here at Cowbell Corner, it's the D1Baseball poll that is relied on in all articles, previews, etc. due to the level of trust in that organization's opinion.

OK, now that all of that is out of the way, here is where Mississippi State sits in the aforementioned six polls in the latest rankings released Monday, April 19:

D1 Baseball - No. 4 (no change from last week)

- No. 4 (no change from last week) Baseball America - No. 2 (previously No. 3)

- No. 2 (previously No. 3) USA Today - No. 4 (no change from last week)

- No. 4 (no change from last week) Perfect Game - No. 4 (previously No. 6)

- No. 4 (previously No. 6) Collegiate Baseball Newspaper - No. 4 (previously No. 11)

- No. 4 (previously No. 11) NCBWA - not yet released (previously No. 5)

Mississippi State keeps holding strong in the national rankings following a series win over Ole Miss. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

