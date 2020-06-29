Cowbell Corner
Ginn's gamble pays off as he signs with Mets

Joel Coleman

J.T. Ginn's gamble has officially paid off.

The Mississippi State pitcher, who turned down a reported $2.4 million after being a first-round MLB Draft pick two years ago to instead attend MSU, has now signed with the New York Mets for $2.9 million. Ginn, a second-round pick by the Mets earlier this month with the 52nd overall selection of this year's draft, got more than double his $1,403,200 slot value.

Ginn was spectacular in his short time as a Bulldog. He had a 3.22 career earned run average, an 8-4 record, limited opponents to just a .222 batting average and struck out 109 batters over 89.1 innings.

The lone blemish against Ginn in his time at State was his health. He missed some time in his true freshman season in 2019 with arm soreness. Then, after just one start in 2020, he was hurt again and ended up undergoing elbow surgery.

Still, Ginn's talent made him incredibly desirable, even in a shortened, five-round version of the MLB Draft this year. The Mets ended up taking the right-hander with the hopes he gets healthy and lives up to his potential.

With Ginn's signing, now all five players with MSU ties that were taken in this year's draft have signed with the professional franchises that selected them. MSU signee and first-round draft pick Austin Hendrick signed with the Cincinnati Reds for $4 million. Former Bulldog second baseman and MLB Draft first-rounder Justin Foscue inked with the Texas Rangers for $3.25 million.

First-round choice and former MSU shortstop Jordan Westburg signed with the Baltimore Orioles for $2,365,500, while Bulldog signee and third-round pick Blaze Jordan put pen to paper with the Boston Red Sox for $1.75 million.

