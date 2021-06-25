How to watch: Texas vs. Mississippi State baseball in the College World Series

Mississippi State and Texas meet again in the College World Series.

Mississippi State baseball will face its next opponent in the College World Series on Friday evening as the Bulldogs look to top the Longhorns in Omaha, Nebraska.

If history repeats itself, we'll see the Bulldogs record another victory. Texas fell to Mississippi State, 2-1 in its first game of the CWS on June 20 when the Bulldogs tallied a CWS record 21 strikeouts against the Longhorns.

Texas aims to keep a good thing going in this contest, coming off a 6-2 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday. The Longhorns enter Friday with an overall record of 49-16, while the Bulldogs enter with an overall record of 47-16.

Mississippi State has yet to lose a game in the CWS.

If the Longhorns manage to pull off a win over the Bulldogs, they'll have to face them a second time on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Here's a look into the details of the game and how to catch it, regardless of where you are.

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

Weather: 81 degrees, Scattered Thunderstorms

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, June 25

Television: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com