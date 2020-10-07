Five things learned in latest fall baseball update from Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis

It's still a little over four months before baseball season is set to get underway, but Mississippi State's preparation is in full swing with fall ball going on. Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters on Tuesday to update the status of his team. Here are five things we learned in the latest chat with Lemonis:

Bulldogs are built for another run towards Omaha

It's no surprise. The feeling year after year is always pretty much Omaha or bust for Mississippi State. But Lemonis feels good about his team's chances for another run towards the College World Series. The foundation of Lemonis' belief is MSU's pitching. Yes, there are a few question marks about the lineup. But overall, Lemonis likes where his club stands.

"We feel like from a pitching staff standpoint, we’ve put together maybe one of the better pitching staffs in school history, maybe," Lemonis said. "They still have to go out and prove it. We had some help. We had five seniors come back and a couple of high school kids jump in...It’s a very talented, deep pitching staff. And then we have some nice veteran players. Some young kids are going to have to step up from a position-player side, but in an SEC program, that always has to happen."

Even when considering the uncertainties though, is this an Omaha-type team?

"Definitely," Lemonis said. "I think so."

Pitching is standing out in scrimmages

Mississippi State's strong pitching staff isn't just a group with potential. It's already showing flashes of how good it can be. Lemonis said on Tuesday MSU's fall scrimmages are often low-scoring, close affairs.

"I keep telling the kids, as we keep playing these games, they’re 4-3 (or) 3-2," Lemonis said. "A lot of times in fall games, one score will really get out of whack. That’s not happening right now because of the depth of pitching."

It shouldn't be any surprise the Bulldogs are stacked on the mound. They were already a strong pitching group last season before the year got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now add in multiple talented newcomers to a group that lost essentially no one (save for J.T. Ginn who was already out last season due to injury) and it somewhat seems like Lemonis has unlimited options.

Brandon Smith's return further deepens the pitching staff

Brandon Smith was slated to be a big part of last season's pitching staff before getting injured and having to undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow prior to the year getting started. Well now, Smith is working his way back and the talented right-hander should be a big piece of things once again come 2021 after already showing flashes of how good he can be back in 2019.

"I think he starts to face hitters here soon, maybe the next week.," Lemonis said of Smith. "We’ll just have to see where he’s at. He’ll probably start as a bullpen guy and see where he develops. Usually when you bring back a guy from injury at our level, it’s easier to get him an inning here or there. Coming back from the injury is one thing. Building arm strength is another. We’re hoping to have a good fall with him, shut him down for a while and get him cranked up for January, February. We’ll know a lot more by that point. We’re excited about him. He’s a veteran guy who's throwing a ton of strikes. Usually your Tommy John guys, you’re worried about “feel.” He’s always had great feel. He’s just building arm strength and getting back to being confident."

Landon Sims could be moving to starting role

Landon Sims was a force out of the Bulldog bullpen in last year's cut-short season, but he might be a starter in 2021. That's what he's doing now, although that's not set in stone.

"Landon’s a swing guy," Lemonis said. "We’re working him as a starter right now. We know he can relieve. He just does so many things for you. He’s a couple of bullpens back of everybody else because he had some issues when we first came back. We’re trying to work him as a starter this fall, trying to get his innings up a little bit and then just see where he’s at. He’s really, really talented and he’s developed a slider that’s become such a big weapon. He’s got starter-type stuff."

Kamren James fitting in nicely at short

Kamren James played third for the Bulldogs last spring, but with Jordan Westburg now a professional ballplayer, James gets to move back to the position he's most comfortable with anyway over at shortstop. Lemonis has been pleased with James' move to the MSU middle infield.

"He’s had a really good fall," Lemonis said of James. "He’s still got work to do, but he’s made so many jumps since he’s been here. I felt like last year, he took reps at third, and when we put him at shortstop he was so much better than when he was at third. He’s gotten bigger since the last time you saw him, but he moves. He’s taken ground balls with Jordan Westburg and he covers the same ground as Jordan. He’s not Jordan Westburg yet, but we feel like in time, he has a chance to be a really good player. Offensively, he’s made some real jumps. I’ve been really pleased with how he’s played this fall and kind of taken on a leadership role. If you play short, you have to be some sort of leader between the lines."

