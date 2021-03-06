WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses pitching woes and more after loss to Kent State

Another rough outing from starting pitcher Eric Cerantola on Saturday had Mississippi State once again playing from behind and the Bulldogs couldn't recover.

No. 3 MSU fell to Kent State 9-5 at Dudy Noble Field as the Golden Flashes evened up the three-game weekend series with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State fell to 7-3 for the season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the loss, his team's pitching woes and much more. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

MSU head coach Chris Lemonis and the Bulldogs lost Kent State 9-5 on Saturday. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

