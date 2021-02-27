FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis talks MSU's Friday loss to Tulane

The Bulldogs fell 7-3 to the Green Wave
Four errors and a lack of timely hitting spelled doom for No. 5 Mississippi State against Tulane on Friday night. The Bulldogs fell to the Green Wave 7-3 in the opener of a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field. The loss dropped MSU to 3-2 for the season.

After Friday's game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down. Watch Lemonis' full postgame media session with the video at the top of this page.

