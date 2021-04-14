WATCH: Chris Lemonis on Tuesday's wild win, Tanner Allen not in the lineup and more

Mississippi State picked up its eighth-straight win on Tuesday night as the No. 4 Bulldogs powered past Arkansas State 18-10. Don't let the final score fool you though. It was just a 6-3 MSU lead going to the bottom of the eighth before the Bulldogs scored 12 times, just ahead of the Red Wolves tallying seven runs of their own in the ninth.

But, no matter how wild of a finish, a win's a win for MSU. And the Bulldogs are now 25-7 overall including their 8-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Following Tuesday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down including the high-scoring finish and why star right fielder Tanner Allen didn't play. You can view Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

