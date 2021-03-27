WATCH: Chris Lemonis recaps Friday's loss to Arkansas

It was a rough night pretty much across the board for Mississippi State on Friday. The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks out-slugged and out-pitched the No. 3 Bulldogs and MSU fell 8-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series.

With the loss, MSU fell to 17-5 this season with a 2-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Following Friday's game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the frustrating night for his group. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

