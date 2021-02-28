WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's comeback win over Tulane

Everything the State skipper said after the Bulldogs evened the weekend series

Mississippi State evened up its weekend series with Tulane in thrilling fashion on Saturday. The No. 5 Bulldogs scored six runs in the ninth, capped by a Luke Hancock walk-off grand slam, to beat the Green Wave 9-7. MSU improved to 4-2 this season and will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon.

Following Saturday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down all the dramatics. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

