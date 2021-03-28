LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Arkansas at Mississippi State (Sunday, 3-27-21)

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks wrap up a three-game series

After dropping the first two contests of this weekend's three-game series, No. 3 Mississippi State attempts to salvage a game on Sunday.

Two of the country's best teams square off in another Starkville showdown. First pitch on Sunday is set for 2 p.m. central.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-3, 4-1)

Braydon Webb - LF Matt Goodheart - DH Cayden Wallace - RF Brady Slavens - 1B Christian Franklin - CF Casey Opitz - C Jalen Battles - SS Robert Moore - 2B Jacob Nesbit - 3B

Lael Lockhart - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 2-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Brad Cumbest - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Jackson Fristoe - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Arkansas batting

- Webb struck out swinging. One out.

- Goodheart walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Goodheart advanced to second on a wild pitch. Runner at second, one out.

- Wallace struck out swinging. Runner at second, two outs.

- Slavens strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Dubrule strikes out looking. One out.

- Jordan grounds out to third. Two outs.

- Allen singles to center. Runner at first, two outs.

- Allen thrown out trying to steal second. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

TOP of 2 - Arkansas batting

- Franklin grounds out to short. One out.

- Opitz flied out to center. Two outs.

- Battles flies out to left-center. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Kamren James grounds out to first. One out.

- Hancock grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Tanner strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

TOP of 3 - Arkansas batting

- Moore struck out swinging. One out.

- Nesbit flied out to right. Two outs.

- Webb strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

BOTTOM of 3 - MSU batting

- Hatcher grounds out to first. One out.

- Cumbest with a high chopper to third. It's an infield single. Runner at first. One out.

- Forsythe grounds to second. It's a fielder's choice with Cumbest forced out at second. Forsythe reaches. Runner at first, two outs.

- Dubrule singles to center. Forsythe advances to second. Runners first and second, two outs.

-

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.