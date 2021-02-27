LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Tulane at Mississippi State - Feb. 27, 2021

The Bulldogs try to even up the series against the Green Wave

Mississippi State looks to bounce back from a Friday night loss as they battle Tulane in the second game of a three-game set at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday. (For a few highlights from Friday's 7-3 MSU loss, check out the video at the top of this page)

The starting lineups for Saturday are in. Let's take a look as the Bulldogs attempt to even up the series against the Green Wave.

Tulane Green Wave (3-2)

Ethan Groff - RF Collin Burns - SS Trevor Minder - 3B Luis Aviles - 1B Frankie Niemann - DH Jared Hart - CF Haydan Hastings - C Chase Engelhard - 2B Jacob Laprairie - LF Logan Stevens - RF

Donovan Benoit - P

No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Scotty Dubrule - 2B Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Kamren James - SS Landon Jordan - 3B Drew McGowan - LF

Eric Cerantola - P

MSU lineup notes: After missing the opening weekend of the season, finally, Eric Cernatola makes his season debut on the mound for the Bulldogs today. It'll be incredibly interesting to see just how far he's come. Cerantola has always had the makings of a first-round MLB Draft caliber pitcher. It's his control/command that has been his Achilles heel. We'll see if that has improved any today. Outside of that, MSU is using the same lineup as yesterday with one notable exception. The struggling Kamren James and Scotty Dubrule have switched spots. Dubrule will serve as State's No. 2 hitter today as James slides down in the order to No. 7. Perhaps that'll take a little pressure off James and allow him to get going. Outside of his 4-for-5 day against Jackson State on Wednesday, James is 1-for-18 in his other at-bats this season.

Alright, it's time to play ball!

TOP of 1 - Tulane batting

- Groff walks. Runner at first. Nobody out.

- .Burns strikes out swinging. Runner still at first. One out.

- Minder pops out to first. Runner still at first. Two outs.

- Aviles with a line drive single to left field. Groff advances to second. Runners at first and second with two outs.

- Niemann walks. Groff advances to third, Aviles advances to second. Bases loaded with two outs.

- Hart singles to right field. Groff scores. Aviles out at the plate trying to score too, thrown out by MSU right fielder Tanner Allen. Tulane up 1-0. Inning over.

- MID 1 - Tulane 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan grounds out to shortstop. One out, bases empty.

- Scotty Dubrule walks. Runner at first with one out.

- Tanner Allen two-run home run to left field. Dubrule scores on the blast. It's 2-1 MSU. Bases empty now. One out.

- Logan Tanner with a deep drive to right field and it's a nice play right at the wall by the Tulane right fielder to grab it. Bases empty. Two outs.

- Josh Hatcher grounds to third and it's a diving stop and Hatcher is thrown out at first. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 2, Tulane 1

TOP of 2 - Tulane batting

- Hastings hit by a pitch. 95 MPH off the arm. Ouch. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Engelhard is hit by a pitch. Hastings advances to second. Runners at first and second. Nobody out.

- Laprairie walks. Hastings to third. Engelhard to second. Bases loaded. Nobody out.

- Groff strikes out looking. One out. Bases still loaded.

- Burns strikes out swinging. Two outs. Bases still loaded.

- Minder two-run single to left field. Hastings scores. Engelhard scores. Laprairie to second. It's 3-2 Tulane. Runners first and second. Two outs.

- Aviles grounds out to first. Inning over.

- MID 2 - Tulane 3, MSU 2

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Luke Hancock grounds out to third. One out, bases empty.

- Kamren James bloops a single into right field. Runner at first, one out.

- Kamren James steals second base. Runner at second, one out.

- Landon Jordan strikes out swinging. Runner at second, two outs.

- Drew McGowan walks. Runners at first and second. Two outs.

- Rowdey Jordan flies out to centerfield. Inning over.

- END of 2 - Tulane 3, MSU 2

TOP of 3 - Tulane batting

