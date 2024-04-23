Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball at Memphis
Bottom of the 9th
Tyler Davis will take over for Schuelke on the mound.
Davis gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Davis, two down.
Hines makes the catch in foul ground to end it.
MSU wins 6-4.
Top of the 9th
Jordan strikes out, one down.
Hines flies out to center field, two down.
Hujsak grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
Curtis drops a leadoff single into right field. He steals second.
Pulliam catches a pop-up, one down.
Schuelke fields a grounder, and gets the lead run, two down.
Schuelke gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-4.
Top of the 8th
Chance drives a double off the center field wall.
Kohler grounds out to the shortstop. Runner on third, one down.
Pulliam grounds it past the first baseman for an RBI double. He steals third.
Powell strikes out looking, two down.
Larry works a walk. He steals second.
Mershon flies out to center field for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Kohler makes the long throw to Hines, one down.
Schuelke gets a strikeout, two down.
Another strikeout for Schuelke ends the inning.
Top of the 7th
Mershon flies out to shallow center field, one down.
Jordan strikes out, two down.
Hines works a walk.
Hujsak flies out to right field for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Schuelke gets a strike out, one down.
Another strikeout for Schuelke, two down.
Hines steps on the bag to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-2.
Top of the 6th
Chance flies out to center field, one down.
Kohler grounds out to the second baseman, two down.
Pulliam works a two-out walk.
Powell works a walk.
Larry strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Holcombe issues a walk.
Marcy singles to left field. Runners on the corners.
Curtis grounds an RBI single into left field.
Cam Schuelke will come in to pitch for MSU.
Schuelke gets a strike out, one down.
Powell throws out a runner, two down. A run scores.
Schuelke gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-4.
Top of the 5th
Mershon drops a double down the left field line. He moves to third on a wild pitch.
Jordan grounds out to the pitcher, one down.
Hines works a walk.
Hujsak grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.
Bottom of the 4th
Hujsak makes the grab just shy of the wall, one down.
Compton drops a single into right field.
Siary issues a walk.
Colby Holcombe will take over on the mound for MSU.
MSU turns a 5-4-3 double play.
MSU leads 5-2.
Top of the 4th
Pulliam flies out to deep center field, one down.
Powell grounds out the shorstop, two down.
Larry grounds out to third base for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Evan Siary will take over for MSU on the mound.
Marcy gets a leadoff single. He steals second base.
Siary gets a strikeout, one down.
Chance makes the grab, two down.
Jordan makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-2.
Top of the 3rd
Larry works a leadoff walk.
Mershon singles into right field.
Jordan drives a three-run home run to deep left field.
Hines is hit by the pitch. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Hujsak grounds out to third base, one down.
Chance grounds out to the third baseman, two down.
Kohler strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Memphis gets a leadoff single.
The Tigers get a run on the board with an RBI triple.
Compton ties it with an RBI double. He advances to third on a wild pitch.
Kohn issues a walk. Runners on the corners.
Kohn gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Another strikeout for Kohn, and Powell throws out a runner trying to steal second to end the inning.
Tied at 2
Top of the 2nd
Kohler strikes out looking, one down.
Pulliam rips a single into left field.
Powell grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.
Bottom of the 1st
Mershon makes a nice stop and throw, one down.
Hujsak makes the grab on the warning track, two down.
Kohn gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 1st
The first pitch to Larry is outside for ball one.
Larry draws a leadoff walk.
Mershon singles into right field.
Jordan grounds an RBI single into left field.
Hines strikes out looking, one down.
Hujsak lines an RBI single into left field.
Chance grounds into a 1-6-3 double play.
Mississippi State Lineup:
DH Amani Larry
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
LF Bryce Chance
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Joe Powell
SP Pico Kohn
Memphis Lineup:
CF Will Marcy
SS Jake Curtis
3B Austin Baskin
2B Daunte Stuart
RF Pierre Seals
DH Jacob Compton
C Brennan DuBose
1B Shane Cox
LF Alex Fernandes
SP Logan Rushing
STARKVILLE, MISS— The will travel and take on the Memphis Tigers. MSU is coming off a series sweep of Auburn and is looking to win their fifth straight game.
This game will hurt the Bulldogs RPI, but losing would kill their postseason chances. Pico Kohn will draw the start, and he needs another solid showing after throwing three scoreless last week against Auburn.
The key hitter is former Tiger and current Bulldog third baseman Logan Kohler. Kohler has been hitting better at the plate after a slow start to SEC play.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-14) (10-8) versus Memphis Tigers (18-22) (6-9)
When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network+
Series: Mississippi State holds a 57-27 advantage over the Tigers. The first matchup came on April 10th, 1950.
Last Meeting: The Bulldogs took the previous meeting against Memphis 17-9. Dakota Jordan and Connor Hujsak combined for four hits and seven RBIs.
Last time out, Tigers: Memphis lost their previous game to Charlotte 5-4. The Tigers fell behind 3-0 early but rallied to tie the game.
However, it wasn't enough to prevent the sweep.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State clinched the sweep over Auburn in their previous game. The Bulldogs needed to come back after falling behind 3-1, but a Logan Kohler double tied the game, and a Connor Hujsak single won the game.