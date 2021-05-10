Christian MacLeod selected as SEC Pitcher of the Week

Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod has picked up league honors for the second time this season.

MacLeod was chosen as the Southeastern Conference's Pitcher of the Week on Monday after the left-hander hurled seven shutout innings against South Carolina this past Friday. MacLeod previously won the award in April after a strong showing versus Kentucky.

Much like in that effort against the Wildcats, MacLeod looked every bit the part of MSU's ace against the Gamecocks. The southpaw allowed only one South Carolina runner to reach second base. MacLeod gave up just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out six.

"He was good," State head coach Chris Lemonis said of MacLeod in his postgame interview Friday on the MSU Radio Network. "He was locating both of his off-speed pitches for strikes and kind of keeping [South Carolina] off balance...I thought he was really effective and in command the whole night."

For the season, MacLeod leads all MSU starters with a 3.05 ERA and .218 batting average against in a team-high 56.0 innings of work over 12 starts. He ranks No. 2 on the squad with 79 strikeouts and hits allowed (46).

With MacLeod’s second Pitcher of the Week award, State now has six weekly awards to equal the school record set by the 2019 team. Landon Sims and Kamren James have each been named Newcomer of the Week, while Sims has added one SEC Pitcher of the Week honor. True freshman Jackson Fristoe has also earned Freshman of the Week in 2021.

Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod was picked as the SEC Pitcher of the Week after his strong showing this past Friday at South Carolina. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

