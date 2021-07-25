Where Mississippi State baseball ranks way ahead of next season

Where Does Mississippi State Baseball Stand in the 'Never Too Early' Top 25?
Mississippi State baseball raised the bar for the university when it won the first national title in program history -- which was also the first national title in any team sport for the Bulldogs.
Under head coach Chris Lemonis, the Bulldogs made the most of their 2021 College World Series finals appearance after 12 trips to Omaha, winning it all with a 9-0 shutout victory of Vanderbilt in the final game of the championship series.
When Baseball America released its 'Never Too Early' Top 25, MSU sat pretty at No. 4 overall, directly ahead of Stanford and right behind Arkansas.
Here's a look at the complete Top 25:
1. Texas
2. Vanderbilt
3. Arkansas
4. Mississippi State
5. Stanford
6. Virginia
7. Florida
8. Notre Dame
9. Ole Miss
10. LSU
11. Florida State
12. North Carolina State
13. Oregon State
14. Arizona
15. East Carolina
16. UC Irvine
17. Texas Tech
18. Nebraska
19. Tennessee
20. Texas Christian
21. Georgia
22. UCLA
23. Georgia Tech
24. Charlotte
25. Oklahoma State
It will be interesting to watch how the Bulldogs continue to build their baseball program with recruiting definitely in a good spot right now, and if they can repeat next season.