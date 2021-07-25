Where Mississippi State baseball ranks way ahead of next season

Sports Illustrated home
Where Does Mississippi State Baseball Stand in the 'Never Too Early' Top 25?

With good reason, expectations are high for Bulldogs baseball.
Mississippi State baseball raised the bar for the university when it won the first national title in program history -- which was also the first national title in any team sport for the Bulldogs.

Under head coach Chris Lemonis, the Bulldogs made the most of their 2021 College World Series finals appearance after 12 trips to Omaha, winning it all with a 9-0 shutout victory of Vanderbilt in the final game of the championship series.

When Baseball America released its 'Never Too Early' Top 25, MSU sat pretty at No. 4 overall, directly ahead of Stanford and right behind Arkansas.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25:

1. Texas

2. Vanderbilt

3. Arkansas

4. Mississippi State

5. Stanford

6. Virginia

7. Florida

8. Notre Dame

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Florida State

12. North Carolina State

13. Oregon State

14. Arizona

15. East Carolina

16. UC Irvine

17. Texas Tech

18. Nebraska

19. Tennessee

20. Texas Christian

21. Georgia

22. UCLA

23. Georgia Tech

24. Charlotte

25. Oklahoma State

It will be interesting to watch how the Bulldogs continue to build their baseball program with recruiting definitely in a good spot right now, and if they can repeat next season.

