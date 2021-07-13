How to Watch the Last Day of the 2021 MLB Draft

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft

Ten more rounds to go.
Ten more rounds to go.

We've now reached the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

So far, four former Mississippi State players have been taken off the board, with three signees also selected in the event.

Former players:

- Round 1, No. 14: RHP Will Bednar, SF Giants

- Round 4, No. 118: OF Tanner Allen, Miami Marlins

- Round 5, No. 139: RHP Eric Cerantola, Kansas City Royals

- Round 5, No. 159: RHP Christian MacLeod, Minnesota Twins

Signees:

- Round 1, No. 29: LHP Maddux Bruns, Los Angeles Dodgers

- Round 2, No. 62: OF James Wood, San Diego Padres

- Round 3, No. 88: SS Jordan McCants, Miami Marlins

We saw four SEC players taken on Sunday evening, including Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Will Bednar. The former Bulldog who was such an essential piece of the team's run for the national title is headed to California after he was selected at No. 14 overall by the San Francisco Giants.

The action concludes Tuesday as teams make selection rounds 11-20. Here's a look at how you can catch it, regardless of where you are.

Event information: 2021 MLB Draft, Day 3

Where: Bellco Theater, Denver, Colorado

Start time: 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 13

Online live stream: MLB.com

