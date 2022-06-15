Chris Lemonis has created an amazing baseball program at Mississippi State, but with a program that creates such elite talent there comes a problem, roster turnover. A lot of players gain attention of Major League teams, causing them to leave and declare for the draft.

This offseason will be no different. Even after what was a rather underwhelming season for the Bulldogs, Mississippi State has a lot of talent to offer to professional scouts around the league.

Here are the top 10 Bulldogs prospects that may declare for the 2022 MLB draft.

1. Catcher Logan Tanner

There had been a lot of hype around Tanner this past season with many, including himself, expecting the catcher to make a big offensive jump. That wasn’t quite the case. Many of his numbers hovered around the same place that they’d always been and some of his power numbers even dropped a bit.

Even without that expected jump happening, Tanner’s draft stock didn’t dip. He’s still more than likely going to be picked in the first round due to his defensive strategy. He was of course an All-SEC defensive selection this year. Whoever decides to take the catcher will be a very lucky team with a study backstop behind the plate.

2. Shortstop Jett Williams

Although Williams has committed to play for Mississippi State next season, he may never actually play on the field. He’s listed as the No. 26 prospect by MLB.com, just three spots above possible future teammate Logan Tanner. Although he may be the smallest in his draft class, at just 5-foot-8, he makes up for it in speed and agility.

3. Pitcher Landon Sims

A torn elbow ligament hit both Sims’ final season with the Bulldogs and his draft stock. After having Tommy John surgery to repair his pitching elbow, it seems like Sims could easily fall to the second round. The thing is though, most pitchers nowadays have the surgery at some point in their careers so many teams could see it as an obstacle that they no longer have to worry about once recovery is over.

4. Pitcher Bradley Loftin

Another player who has committed to Mississippi State but may never step foot on campus. He’s a solid left-handed pitcher throwing in the mid-90s, obviously he will catch the attention of MLB teams and will be quite sought after.

5. Pitcher Colby Holcombe

Another pitcher to add to the list. Holcombe is a right-handed signee out of Northeast Mississippi Community College. He’s got an effective fastball and an even more effective slider, because of this MLB.com ranks him No. 132 on their prospect list, putting him around the fifth round.

6. Outfielder Brad Cumbest

Cumbest came into Mississippi State as a two-sport athlete, playing as a member of both Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense and Chris Lemonis’ outfield. No longer a member of the football team, Cumbest has switched full-time to baseball and elevated his draft stock while he was at it, projected to go within the first five rounds. He shows good range, normally playing left field while occasionally moving to center and has a solid ability to hit off-speed pitches.

7. Outfielder Dakota Jordan

Another incoming signee, but one that the Bulldogs could actually get to campus. Jordan could be selected around the fifth round, hopefully making it easier to entice him to come and play, compete in the SEC and boost his stock even more once he turns 21 or finishes his junior season, whichever comes first.

8. Utility Player Kamren James

Jones shows his potential at Mississippi State, but only seems to show it occasionally. He hit a .303 this past season but left a lot up to imagination when it comes to power, hitting only nine home runs. It’s easy to see how MLB teams could see him as a steal though, getting him in later rounds could be huge for a team, as long as they can tap into the potential that we’ve seen.

9. Pitcher Preston Johnson

Another pitcher, not that anyone should be surprised. Multiple reports have Johnson landing anywhere from the first round to the last.

Johnson became a starter for the Bulldogs this past season and although was reliable, could also be inconsistent at times. He allowed 18 home runs which wasn’t an issue, until he started walking hitters too. Overall, Johnson is a sturdy pitcher and many tend to compare him to White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn.

10. Pitcher Jackson Fristoe

Although he still maintains one of the top fastballs in college baseball, Fristoe was inconsistent out of the bullpen this past season. Even with this slight downturn the excitement around him has only slightly died down. There are still MLB teams interested in him and he could go in the later rounds of the draft.