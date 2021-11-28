Where the Bulldogs' 2022 Recruiting Class Stands in Baseball America Rankings

Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Where Mississippi State's 2022 Recruiting Class Stands in the Baseball America Rankings

    Here's how the Bulldogs' latest recruiting class compares to the rest of the nation's programs, according to Baseball America.
    Mississippi State baseball has had no shortage of success lately -- as its national championship win from earlier this year would imply.

    While the Bulldogs lost some key starters to the 2021 MLB Draft like right-handed pitcher Will Bednar and outfielder Tanner Allen, coach Chris Lemonis has been hot on the recruiting trail. Between his efforts and some of the promising players that remain in Starkville, MSU is poised for yet another great season.

    When Baseball America released its latest recruiting rankings, the Bulldogs were listed at No. 4 overall -- that's right behind Miami and just ahead of Louisville. Vanderbilt, the same program MSU defeated in the College World Series, took the top spot.

    Here's a look at the complete recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022 from Baseball America:

    1. Vanderbilt

    2. LSU

    3. Miami

    4. Mississippi State

    5. Louisville

    6. Clemson

    7. Arkansas

    8. Duke

    9. Ole Miss

    10. Florida

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. Texas

    13. Auburn

    14. Georgia Tech

    15. Texas Tech

    MSU currently has 20 hard commits for the 2022 class:

    1. P Logan Forsythe

    2. C Colton Bradley

    3. P Lincoln Sheffield

    4. P Evan Siary

    5. P McClain Ray

    6. 1B Jackson Parker

    7. 3B Charlie Keller

    8. OF Aiden Fancher

    9. C Bryce Hubbard

    10. P Bradley Loftin

    11. SS David Mershon

    12. P Will Gibbs

    13. 3B Jay Mordock

    14. P Brock Tapper

    15. CF Dakota Jordan

    16. C Ryan Williams

    17. P Austin Tommasini

    18. C Ross Highfill

    19. OF Hollis Porter

    20. P Nathan Williams

    The Bulldogs are set to kick off the season with the bar set incredibly high as they take on Georgia on March 18. Repeating last year's success will be no simple task, but if there's anything we've learned since Lemonis has been with the Bulldogs, it's that he knows how to win and how to build a winning program.

    The sky is the limit for the Diamond Dawgs moving forward, with more recruiting power than ever.

