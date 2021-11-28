Where the Bulldogs' 2022 Recruiting Class Stands in Baseball America Rankings

Where Mississippi State's 2022 Recruiting Class Stands in the Baseball America Rankings
Mississippi State baseball has had no shortage of success lately -- as its national championship win from earlier this year would imply.
While the Bulldogs lost some key starters to the 2021 MLB Draft like right-handed pitcher Will Bednar and outfielder Tanner Allen, coach Chris Lemonis has been hot on the recruiting trail. Between his efforts and some of the promising players that remain in Starkville, MSU is poised for yet another great season.
When Baseball America released its latest recruiting rankings, the Bulldogs were listed at No. 4 overall -- that's right behind Miami and just ahead of Louisville. Vanderbilt, the same program MSU defeated in the College World Series, took the top spot.
Here's a look at the complete recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022 from Baseball America:
1. Vanderbilt
2. LSU
3. Miami
4. Mississippi State
5. Louisville
6. Clemson
7. Arkansas
8. Duke
9. Ole Miss
10. Florida
11. Oklahoma State
12. Texas
13. Auburn
14. Georgia Tech
15. Texas Tech
MSU currently has 20 hard commits for the 2022 class:
1. P Logan Forsythe
2. C Colton Bradley
3. P Lincoln Sheffield
4. P Evan Siary
5. P McClain Ray
6. 1B Jackson Parker
7. 3B Charlie Keller
8. OF Aiden Fancher
9. C Bryce Hubbard
10. P Bradley Loftin
11. SS David Mershon
12. P Will Gibbs
13. 3B Jay Mordock
14. P Brock Tapper
15. CF Dakota Jordan
16. C Ryan Williams
17. P Austin Tommasini
18. C Ross Highfill
19. OF Hollis Porter
20. P Nathan Williams
The Bulldogs are set to kick off the season with the bar set incredibly high as they take on Georgia on March 18. Repeating last year's success will be no simple task, but if there's anything we've learned since Lemonis has been with the Bulldogs, it's that he knows how to win and how to build a winning program.
The sky is the limit for the Diamond Dawgs moving forward, with more recruiting power than ever.