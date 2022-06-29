Mississippi State Finished Among Nation's Best in NCAA Baseball Attendance in 2022

Mississippi State baseball has a history of having huge crowds filling up Dudy Noble Field, and the fans certainly didn't disappoint this year.

The university finished ranked third in the nation with a total of more than 328,000 fans in attendance throughout the season -- that amounts to an average of 10,259 people at every game. Only Arkansas and LSU were able to bring in larger crowds.

The Razorbacks led the nation with a total attendance of over 363,000 people and average attendance per game of 10,367. Down in Baton Rouge, LSU put up nearly identical numbers, with an average of 10,365 fans at each game and upwards of 362,000 total attendees for the 2022 season.

Although the Diamond Dawgs did not have a great season, the Dude was crowded for most of the games. In the season's opening game against Long Beach State, 10,223 fans set the record for the largest attendance at a home opener in program history.

Even at the end of the season -- when it became evident that MSU would not be making the postseason -- the Maroon and White faithful continued to show up and show out. Nearly 10,800 supporters attended the final game of the season to watch many Diamond Dawgs play in one final collegiate game.

The SEC ultimately had seven of the top eight attendance leaders in the nation. Ole Miss finished fourth with a cumulative attendance of roughly 310,000. South Carolina came in fifth place, and Florida and Texas A&M finished ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. The only non-SEC team to make the list was Texas, a team that will join the SEC in the coming years.

The high numbers of attendance across the SEC throughout the season revealed just how much the sport is continuing to grow. For Mississippi State, it proves that the biggest Bulldogs fans will continue to show up no matter how successful the season is.