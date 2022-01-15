Mississippi State Baseball:Get to Know the 2022 Pitchers

It's time to get to know Mississippi State's pitchers for the 2022 season.

In a little over a month, Mississippi State's baseball team will return to the field and attempt to win the national title for the second-consecutive season.

Although a few key players from the amazing 2021 team were lost in the MLB Draft, the squad returns an incredibly talented roster and has brought in some new faces. Their hard work will be displayed for the world to see through 56 regular-season games-- and the SEC and NCAA tournaments as well. This year's team has a lot to live up to, but they certainly can do it.

As the season looms, it's time to meet the team and see the amount of talent that resides in Starkville. Today, let's take a look at the 16 strong arms in the Mississippi State bullpen.

RHP Brooks Auger: As a sophomore transfer from Hinds Community College, Auger certainly brings a lot to the table. He posted a 7-1 record for the Eagles last season and averaged 11.73 strikeouts per game.

LHP Cole Cheatham: Being a freshman athlete can be tough, but Cheatham has handled it in stride. The 6-foot-3 leftie from Ardmore High School in Alabama will have plenty of time to perfect his craft and gain experience.

RHP Jackson Fristoe: Fristoe began the 2021 season as a Sunday starter, but lost his touch a little more than midway through the season. This season serves as a rebounding year for the sophomore, and he is more than ready to show his improvements.

RHP KC Hunt: As an occasional relief pitcher in 2021, Hunt allowed 15 hits through 15 innings of action and showed improvement from his 2020 true freshman season. Now that he is older, he has to step up and take the reigns as one of the team's go-to pitchers.

RHP Preston Johnson: No Bulldogs fan will be able to forget Johnson's heroic efforts in the second game of the College World Series finals that allowed Landon Sims to be saved for the final game. Johnson had 50 strikeouts and posted a 4-0 record in 2021, and now he has the chance to compete for a starting weekend position.

LHP Pico Kohn: Kohn was part of one of the best recruiting classes in the country and has the chance to prove himself on the big stage. Although it will take time for him to perfect his skills, keep an eye on this freshman standout.

LHP Tayler Montiel: As the third true freshman on this list, Montiel possesses a lot of power and control. He, along with his younger teammates, will need to use their freshman seasons to work hard and rise in the ranks.

RHP Stone Simmons: Simmons is one of the more experienced Bulldogs on the team and contributed to some of their biggest moments in 2021. When facing him, opposing batters were held to only a .234 batting average and struck out 29 times.

RHP Landon Sims: Sims is the Bulldogs' top pitcher heading into the 2022 season. In MSU's championship season, he posted a 1.44 earned run average and struck out 100 batters in 56.1 innings of play. Sims is a projected top-20 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, so this will likely be his last season in maroon and white.

RHP Brandon Smith: As one of State's few seniors, Smith is going to be an important leader and teacher for his younger teammates. He had 21 appearances-- including two starts-- last year and finished with a 4-4 record.

RHP Cade Smith: Smith was one of the most productive freshmen for the Bulldogs in 2021. Despite being so young, he had a 3-0 record and gave up only four earned runs through 10 games.

RHP Parker Stinnett: There were times last season when Stinnett struggled, but he still had a good overall performance. The junior had a 2.41 earned run average and struck out 31 batters that he faced. In the team's 2021 Fall World Series scrimmage, Stinnett showed tremendous improvement and will likely see more playing time in the coming months.

RHP Drew Talley: Talley did not see much playing time for Mississippi State last season. However, the right-handed pitcher has the chance to prove his worth in his upcoming senior season.

RHP Mikey Tepper: The 6-foot-2 sophomore was used some during his freshman season and finished the year with 14 strikeouts and nine batters walked. Tepper saw most of his playing time during weekday games, which gave him many great opportunities to grow as an athlete.

LHP Cam Tullar: Tullar is another experienced pitcher that the Bulldogs are lucky to be bringing back. He had 23 appearances last season and threw 25 strikeouts in comparison to 11 walks.

RHP Jack Walker: Mississippi State picked up a freshman pitcher from LSU territory, and it will benefit them for years to come. Walker came straight to a storied four-year program out of high school, which says a lot about just how talented he is.

LHP Andrew Walling: The Eastern Oklahoma State College transfer is one of the newest editions to the team. In 2021, Walling threw for 107 strikeouts in 13 appearances-- that's an average of 13.82 strikeouts per game. If he can be that prosperous in the SEC, then his team will reach extraordinary heights.

RHP Bradley Wilson: Last, but certainly not least, is Bradley Wilson-- a freshman out of West Laurens High School in Irwinton, Georgia. His 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame and incredible strength will be intimidating to opponents on the mound.