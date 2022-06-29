Mississippi State Pitcher Cam Tullar Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State pitcher Cam Tullar has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from D1 Baseball.

The left-handed pitcher out of Brighton, Michigan, spent the last two seasons with the Diamond Dawgs as a transfer out of Wabash Valley College. Tullar had some shining moments, but he struggled to find consistency and had very limited playing time as a result.

In his first season in the SEC, Tullar pitched 19.2 innings through 23 games and finished the year with a 6.86 earned run average. He gave up 23 hits and 15 runs while walking 11 batters and striking out 15. Five of the hits against Tullar were doubles, but he allowed just one home run on the season. The lefty also took the mound twice during the Diamond Dawgs' historic run through Omaha on the way to their first College World Series National Championship.

2022 was a tougher year for Tullar, as more responsibility was placed on his shoulders. The senior posted a 10.13 earned run average and gave up 27 runs on 33 hits in 24.0 innings of work. He also struck out 32 batters while walking 16 and hitting eight with a pitch.

Tullar's statistics worsened between his junior and senior seasons, but he had games in which he performed better than anyone could have imagined. One of the biggest moments of the season for the veteran came in the Governor's Cup against Ole Miss: he totaled 3.2 innings of work and gave up just one hit while recording a season-high eight strikeouts.

While Tullar will be looking to finish out his collegiate career elsewhere, Mississippi State is hoping to put together a competitive group of pitchers. The team has already picked up a few talented transfers over the last few weeks, and some young pitchers who took on big roles during the team's challenging 2022 season will be returning to lead the Diamond Dawgs once again.