Bulldogs Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis Signs Long-Term Contract Extension

Mississippi State head baseball coach Chris Lemonis isn't going anywhere, folks.

Lemonis, who led the Bulldogs to their first national title in any team sport, signed a long-term contract extension with MSU, as the university announced on Tuesday.

He is set to make a base salary of $1.25 million beginning in 2022 and will receive a $25,000 increase for each year following that. No details were disclosed about the length of the contract. The maximum amount of time in accordance to state laws is four years.

It's not just Lemonis who will financially be reaping the benefits of his baseball team's success, though.

Lemonis' assistants also now make up the highest-paid baseball staff in the nation.

“Never a day passes that I am not honored to be the head baseball coach at Mississippi State,” Lemonis said in a statement. “I want to thank Dr. Mark Keenum, John Cohen and our administration for their belief in me, and I am looking forward to many more years in maroon and white. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are excited about the future as we strive for more championships.”

Lemonis is the first Division I head coach to reach the College World Series in his first two seasons as the head coach of a program in the Super Regional era (since 1999).

Over three seasons with the program, Lemonis has compiled a 114-37 record (.755 winning percentage) and taken his team to every College World Series that has taken place during that span.