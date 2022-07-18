Mississippi State's baseball program has continued to impress by producing a large amount of first-round MLB Draft picks over the last decade.

The Diamond Dawgs have now had at least one first-round pick in each of the last four seasons, with right-handed pitcher Landon Sims being taken 34th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday night. The slew of consecutive picks was started by pitcher Ethan Small in 2019, as he was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers. Infield duo Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg were both taken in 2020 by the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, respectively. Pitcher Will Bednar was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 14th overall pick in 2021 after an incredible showing in the College World Series.

Aside from the five student-athletes selected over the past four years, three more Bulldogs have been chosen in the first round of the MLB Draft since 2012. Slugger Brent Rooker was picked up by the Minnesota Twins in 2017, and the St. Louis Cardinals chose right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson in 2016. Hunter Renfroe -- now a star in the MLB -- started his professional career as the San Diego Padres' 13th overall pick in 2013.

MSU has now had 19 first-round MLB Draft picks since the event began 1965. The fact that the Diamond Dawgs have had many players drafted so highly as of late shows how far the program has risen over the last decade.

Not only is Mississippi State recruiting some of the top players in the nation, but the program is also effectively training and preparing its student-athletes for a successful future. With the number of talented players making their names known across the nation, MSU is sure to have many more high draft picks in the coming years.