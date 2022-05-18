The Diamond Dawgs defeated UNA by a score of 14-4 on Tuesday night to win their first game in more than two weeks.

Mississippi State baseball picked up a much-needed 14-4 win over the University of North Alabama on Tuesday night after weeks without a victory.

Relief pitcher Drew Talley picked up the victory on the mound for the Diamond Dawgs, as he gave up no runs and two hits with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings of action. Pitcher Cam Tullar also contributed with four strikeouts. RJ Yeager went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, one run scored and two walks. Brad Cumbest added a three-run home run and batted 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Kamren James and Kellum Clark each scored three runs.

The game got off to an ominous start for the Bulldogs. Starting pitcher Cole Cheatham had a rough outing in which he gave up four runs on five hits before being pulled for Talley with two outs in the first inning.

Despite falling behind 4-0 early, MSU roared back in the bottom of the first inning. Yeager, Luke Hancock and Hunter Hines each walked to load the bases with just one out. Cumbest brought in the first run of the game on a routine ground ball, but the Bulldogs continued to do more damage with just two outs. Clark drove in two runs, then the bases were loaded again as James and Jess Davis were walked. Shortstop Lane Forsythe hit a double into right-center field to bring home two more, and Yeager singled to bring in the final run of the inning and push the lead to 7-4.

The two teams were locked in a defensive standout until MSU managed to plate another run in the fifth inning. Clark and Forsythe were both walked and Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. UNA walked Yeager to score the Bulldogs' eighth run of the game.

Mississippi State added five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Logan Tanner and Hines reached base on back-to-back hits, then Cumbest brought them both in to score with a home run that flew over the wall in left-center field. Clark, James and Yeager loaded the bases against with two outs, and Hancock brought two runs home on a single up the middle. The Diamond Dawgs held a 13-4 lead and were close to ending the game with a run-rule victory.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, but the Bulldogs got the walk-off they wanted in the eighth. James walked, and pinch hitter Brayland Skinner doubled to reach base. Tanner Leggett, the second pinch hitter of the inning, was also walked. With the bases loaded and no outs, Yeager knocked a sacrifice fly out to center field to bring a run home and ultimately end the game early with a 14-4 victory.

Mississippi State will play its final home series of the season against Tennessee beginning on Thursday night. The Diamond Dawgs are out of the NCAA postseason picture but still have a chance to make the SEC Tournament with a few victories and some help from other teams.