Diamond Dawgs Down UAPB in Midweek Action, 17-1

After a tough weekend against Long Beach State, Mississippi State's baseball team came out swinging for the fences against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and demolished the Golden Lions by a score of 17-1.

Starting right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe spent four innings on the mound and recorded six strikeouts while only giving up four hits and one run. Freshman-closer Pico Kohn allowed only one hit and struck out three batters in two innings of work. Offensively, Tanner Leggett finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored and three runs-batted-in. Luke Hancock, Matt Corder, Brayland Skinner and Lane Forsythe each had two RBIs, and Davis Meche added a home run.

The game started at 11 a.m. CT in the wake of potential severe weather, but the early start did not bother the Bulldogs. Fristoe started the game by allowing only one hit in the first inning, and from there, the game was all MSU.

Total team effort allowed the Bulldogs to put up eight runs in the first inning. Logan Tanner, who started the day in the designated hitter position, got things going for his team with a two-out single. Hunter Hines walked soon afterward, and an infield single by RJ Yeager scored Tanner for the first run of the game. From there, the flood gates opened, and the score quickly became 8-0. Corder and Brad Cumbest each had an RBI, while Forsythe and Hancock picked up two apiece. There were a couple of wild pitches, errors and walks by the Golden Lions' defense that helped keep the Bulldogs on base and allowed them to score seven unearned runs.

The second inning was much quieter for both teams, but the Bulldogs still managed to sneak in a few runs. Drew McGowan singled into center field to score Cumbest for an unearned run during the second inning, extending the team's lead to nine.

Fristoe struck out all three batters he faced to start the third inning, and Mississippi State used that momentum to add on a few runs. UAPB pitcher Frank Perez loaded the bases with three consecutive walks at the bottom of the inning and then scored an unearned run after hitting Hines with a pitch. Leggett had an RBI single, while Corder recorded an RBI on a groundout to third.

In the fourth inning, the Golden Lions finally found a way to score. Braelin Hince hit a solo home run to center field to make the score 12-1. Fristoe managed to prevent any further damage despite giving up a single up the middle with only one out. The Bulldogs were unable to score any runs of their own in the inning for the first time all day thanks to the efforts of new UAPB pitcher Wesley Guy.

Left-handed transfer pitcher Andrew Walling was brought into the game for the Bulldogs to start the fifth inning. Unfortunately, he did not have the start that he wanted. Walling walked back-to-back batters to start the inning before being able to snag one out on a single. An impressive double play by the MSU defense helped end the inning without allowing another run to score. Leggett hit his second home run of the season to start the inning after a long battle at the plate and push the Bulldogs' lead to 13-1.

Walling came back out and issued his third walk of the day, leading Chris Lemonis to bring in left-handed freshman pitcher Pico Kohn. Kohn started his career in maroon and white with a groundout, largely thanks to an outstanding defensive play by Leggett. He got his first collegiate strikeout soon after and helped Mississippi State escape the inning unscathed. Davis Meche homered to start the bottom of the frame and give his team a commanding 14-1 lead. Leggett picked up another RBI by driving Hancock home with two-outs, while Skinner picked up two RBIs on the very next play. Jess Davis added a single to boost his confidence and stats before a pop fly ended the inning. With the Bulldogs clutching to a 17-1 lead, it seemed likely that the game would be over prematurely.

The Bulldogs only needed to get three outs to win the game, as both coaches had agreed to end the contest if either team was winning by more than 10 at the end of the seventh inning. With Kohn at the mound, they did just that. Although the Golden Lions got a leadoff hitter on thanks to a quick single, Kohn struck out the next two batters he faced and recorded a ground out to seal the victory for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's big victory serves as a huge momentum booster heading into the weekend. The Bulldogs will face off against Northern Kentucky in a three-game series beginning on Friday at Dudy Noble Field, with the game time yet to be determined.