What Mississippi State Fans Need to Know About Devereaux Harrison

MSU is set to play Long Beach State in their season opener on Friday, but the Dirtbags have a huge ace up their sleeve.

Most teams would schedule an easy win to begin their season. Not Mississippi State.

Long Beach State is no pushover. They’re even in the top 25 of D1 Baseball’s rankings. These guys can play, and plenty of people expect them to be the type of team nobody wants to see in their regional.

While MSU has their own two candidates for the Golden Spikes Award, the Dirtbags (a.k.a. The coolest name in sports) have their own.

Enter Devereaux Harrison, one of the best closers in the nation. Harrison is in his third year with Long Beach, after an impressive first two campaigns. In a shortened 2021 season, Harrison totaled 42 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.

The most impressive part of last year’s stat line for Harrison? 10 saves and 3 wins in 18 appearances.

He’s not the most physically imposing player at 6-foot-even and 190 pounds, but his stuff is about as high grade as it gets.

He’s got a low release, with a fastball sitting consistently at 94 mph, but it’s been clocked at higher. His stuff isn’t the only thing that makes Harrison special. According to those that have dealt with him, the guy just wins.

“(Harrison is) first and foremost without a doubt the most competitive guy I’ve ever had”, said the gunslinger’s high school coach in an interview.

If that’s the case, it sounds like Harrison has found a home at Long Beach State.

“The Dirtbag way is always diving, always getting to the next base, competing, gritty baseball, not fearing anybody, just being tough,” said Harrison in an interview.

Landon Sims is obviously no slouch himself, so Bulldog fans could very well be headed for the best pitching duel they see all season in just the first series.

That’s one way to spend opening day. The first pitch is set for Friday at 2 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN plus.