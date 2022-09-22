Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball Has Top-10 Ranked 2022 Recruiting Class According to Perfect Game

The Bulldogs have brought in one of the best recruiting classes in the nation ahead of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State's baseball program has once again brought in one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

The Bulldogs' class of 2022 is listed as the No. 8 recruiting class in college baseball by Perfect Game and the fourth-best class in the SEC. LSU and Ole Miss are ranked in first place and second place, respectively, while Auburn follows at No. 5. Other programs ahead of State are Georgia Tech (No. 3), Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 6) and TCU (No. 7). 

MSU currently has 15 commitments from the class of 2022 on campus. Four of these student-athletes -- ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, outfielder Dakota Jordan, catcher Ross Highfill and left-handed pitcher Bradley Loftin -- are listed in the Perfect Game Top 100 Prospects rankings.

Mississippi State has seen plenty of roster turnover in the offseason after losing much of its team to the 2022 MLB Draft and the transfer portal. The Bulldogs finished with a 26-30 record last year and missed out on the postseason completely after winning the CWS National Championship in 2021. Although the program's future remains unclear, the talent that it has brought in should help it rebound tremendously in 2023.

Here is where each SEC program falls in Perfect Game's 2022 recruiting class rankings. 

No. 1 LSU

No. 2 Ole Miss

No. 5 Auburn 

No. 8 Mississippi State

No. 9 Arkansas

No. 10 Alabama

No. 11 Vanderbilt

No. 13 Tennessee

No. 15 Texas A&M

No. 20 South Carolina

No. 21 Florida

No. 30 Georgia

No. 47 Missouri

No. 57 Kentucky

