Skip to main content

Jake Mangum Makes Triple-A Debut

Former Mississippi State baseball player Jake Mangum has impressed in the minor leagues.

New York Mets prospect Jake Mangum isn't far off from making it to the biggest stage baseball has to offer anymore.

The former Mississippi State outfielder, selected in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB First Year Player Draft, was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Over 31 games, Mangum hit .283 with nine extra-base hits at the Double-A level. He's been on a hot streak in May, hitting .367 with three doubles, two triples, and a .433 on-base percentage over 16 appearances.

Mangum saw action as a member of the Syracuse starting lineup for the first time on Tuesday evening against the Rochester Red Wings, going 1-for-2 with a single and a walk batting lead-off in the 5-4 loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mangum, who has been impressing since his days as a Bulldog, finishing his MSU career ranked No. 4 all-time in NCAA history with 383 hits and as the first Bulldogs player to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in three separate draft cycles.

USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Three Mississippi State Pitchers Reportedly Enter Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydMay 23, 2022
USATSI_16345870
Baseball

Trio of Diamond Dawgs Named to All-SEC Teams

By Elizabeth KeenMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17917972
Basketball

Who's In, Who's Out: Bulldog Hoops Transfer Update

By Tanner MarlarMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17982477
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Not to Be Outdone in the Red Zone

By Dylan FlippoMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18253206
Other

Mississippi State Softball Advances to First Super Regional in Program History

By Elizabeth KeenMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17524432
Football

Five Mississippi State Players in the NFL to Watch in 2022

By Dylan FlippoMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18171745
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 21, 2022
USATSI_16305138
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Tennessee in Final Game

By Crissy FroydMay 21, 2022