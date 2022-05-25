New York Mets prospect Jake Mangum isn't far off from making it to the biggest stage baseball has to offer anymore.

The former Mississippi State outfielder, selected in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB First Year Player Draft, was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Over 31 games, Mangum hit .283 with nine extra-base hits at the Double-A level. He's been on a hot streak in May, hitting .367 with three doubles, two triples, and a .433 on-base percentage over 16 appearances.

Mangum saw action as a member of the Syracuse starting lineup for the first time on Tuesday evening against the Rochester Red Wings, going 1-for-2 with a single and a walk batting lead-off in the 5-4 loss.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mangum, who has been impressing since his days as a Bulldog, finishing his MSU career ranked No. 4 all-time in NCAA history with 383 hits and as the first Bulldogs player to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in three separate draft cycles.