Mississippi State baseball gains UAB's first-ever Golden Glove winner

Well, it certainly didn't take long for Mississippi State's national championship win to make an impact on its recruiting.

Just days after the Bulldogs made their way back to Starkville from the College World Series finals, Chris Lemonis' team gained a notable player for the team's outfield.

Former UAB baseball player Jess Davis announced he would be transferring to the Bulldogs on Friday, and should prove to be a difference-maker in the coming season for MSU.

Davis has made a total of 124 starts over the course of his D1 baseball career, recording 132 hits, 26 doubles, nine home runs, two triples, 76 RBI and 77 stolen bases, with a .984 fielding percentage.

He committed just four errors on his freshman year, seeing even more improvement in that area recently as he's committed just two errors in his past 70 appearances.

Davis was a history-maker for his former program, named the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Gold Glove Winner this season. That makes him the first UAB player to ever achieve the honor.

"Honored to announce my commitment to Mississippi State University," Davis wrote on Twitter Friday. "See y'all at the Dude."

Davis is the first player to transfer to MSU since the Bulldogs achieved their first-ever national title in any team sport (a banner their fans will never have to see cross their television screens ever again), though we could reasonably expect to see more like him come through the portal in the future.

A 9-0 win over a team that came into the championship with the type of dominance Vanderbilt did will do that for a program.

It will be interesting to watch just how much of an impact Davis can make as he joins the likes of Brad Cumbest and Brayland Skinner in helping make up for the departure of centerfielder Rowdey Jordan.