Landon Sims, Logan Tanner named to Golden Spikes Award Watchlist

Two Diamond Dawgs have been named to yet another preseason watchlist - this time for one of the most prestigious awards in the sport.

The Golden Spikes award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the world each year, and two Mississippi State Diamond Dawgs have been named as players to watch after big offseasons.

Logan Tanner (C) and Landon Sims (RHP) have been named to the watchlist, along with 53 other players from across the country. One of their competitors will actually be visiting Dudy Noble very soon, actually, as RHP Devereaux Harrison of Long Beach State is expected to be in action for Opening Weekend.

Will we see potentially the best pitching duel in the first game of the season? There’s a chance, but Harrison will also have to deal with the absolute monstrosity of a hitting lineup that MSU is bringing to the plate, headlined by fellow award watchlist member Logan Tanner.

Tanner returns from a 70-hit, 15 HR season with about as much momentum as one can hope for after summer workouts. Tanner, however, isn’t focused on whatever watchlists he’s on right now. His eyes are on the end of the season.

“It’s preseason. I’m waiting until after the season. Nobody really cares about preseason rankings,” Tanner said in a recent media appearance, “We weren’t ranked No. 1 last year, but we finished the year number one. That’s all that matters. All that really matters is what happens after the season, so I’m not really worried about it.”

Note taken, LoTan. Opening day is this Friday, and already it’s looking like we could see some great baseball at Dudy Noble. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be aired on SEC Network plus.