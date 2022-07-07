One dozen players with ties to Mississippi State baseball are projected to be taken in the Top 600 of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Prospects Live released its list of Top 600 MLB Draft prospects, and it featured a dozen athletes who all have ties to Mississippi State.

Five current Bulldogs, five high school athletes and two transfers who are committed to playing at MSU starting next season were listed. Although it's very unlikely that all of them will choose to forego any remaining college eligibility, the program will undoubtedly be losing a few athletes and missing out entirely on others.

Here are each of the 12 student-athletes projected in the top 600 of MLB Draft prospects.

No. 19 Jett Williams

Williams, an MSU commitment out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, is one of the top players heading into the 2022 MLB Draft. The shortstop is an all-around solid player and will more than likely choose to play professionally out of high school.

No. 54 Landon Sims

Sims was out for the 2022 season after suffering an injury against Tulane, but the numbers he put up in 2021 were enough to impress professional scouts. The right-handed relief pitcher held opponents to a .149 batting average and posted a 1.44 earned run average with 13 saves.

No. 61 Logan Tanner

Tanner spent three seasons with the Diamond Dawgs and is considered one of the best defensive catchers in the country. The junior out of Lucedale recorded a .995 fielding percentage and 1,295 putouts in his career while being one of the team's top batters.

No. 244 Colby Holcombe

Freshman pitcher Holcombe has the opportunity to play professionally after spending one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The righty posted a 7-3 overall record with a 2.60 earned run average and 115 strikeouts.

No. 276 Ross Highfill

Madison Central High School catcher Highfill will be a player to watch, whether he ends up playing professionally or comes to Mississippi State. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound student-athlete helped MCHS be chosen as high school national champions in 2021.

No. 283 Jurrangelo Cijntje

Cijntje is one of the most unique prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft. He is a switch-pitcher -- meaning he can throw with both his right and left arms -- and has impressive stuff to show off on each side.

No. 288 Bradley Loftin

Loftin, a left-handed pitcher out of Southaven, can throw upwards of 90 miles per hour. He made significant contributions to a storied DeSoto Central High School baseball program during his time as a Jaguar.

No. 314 Jackson Fristoe

Right-handed pitcher Fristoe appeared in 24 games for the Diamond Dawgs last season. He recorded 48 strikeouts with 19 walks and posted an earned run average of 7.71.

No. 356 Preston Johnson

Veteran right-handed pitcher Johnson made a huge leap in 2022. He served as a weekend starter for the Bulldogs throughout the year and posted a 5.47 earned run average with 117 strikeouts.

No. 384 Aaron Nixon

Nixon committed to Mississippi State just days ago, but the right-handed pitcher is another big name that could be heading to the MLB. The transfer out of Texas was named a Freshman All-American in 2021 and finished the 2022 season with a 5.04 earned run average and five saves.

No. 421 Dakota Jordan

Mississippi's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year was a hard-hitter for Jackson Academy last year. Jordan finished his senior season with a .524 batting average, 57 RBI, 55 hits and 16 home runs in 34 games played.

No. 523 Parker Stinnett

Stinnett served as both a starting pitcher and a reliever for Mississippi State in 2022 before suffering from an injury. He finished with a 6.12 earned run average and was even named the National Pitcher of the Week by the NCBWA after posting back-to-back 12-strikeout performances against Texas Tech and Princeton.