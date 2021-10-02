New Day, New Dude: Bulldogs Baseball Picks Up Big Time RHP Commitment

Chris Lemonis has continued to win over his time at Mississippi State and that hasn’t stopped in the off-season. Today, Lemonis announced he was adding a ‘New Dude’.

This time, Lemonis dipped into the JUCO ranks to grab 6’4”, 225 pound RHP Ernie Day. At a scouting event at Iowa Western Community College, Day’s fastball touched 95 mph and his slider averaged nearly 2,500 RPM. That was all Lemonis needed to see to know where he wanted Day to be throwing pitches in years to come.

Day made 8 appearances, which were all starts, last year for Iowa Western CC and he made them all count. He went 3-1 in those starts, pitching 32 innings. In those 32 innings pitched, Day maintained a 4.50 ERA to pair with a whopping 47 strikeouts.

Strikeouts were a crucial number in route to the National Championship victory, as the team broke the previous record of 765. Adding an RHP who is averaging over 1.5 an inning will definitely do wonders for keeping the momentum rolling.