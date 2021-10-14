    • October 14, 2021
    New Day, New Dude: Mississippi State Baseball Lands Another Standout Commitment

    Chris Lemonis continues to dominate the offseason with the addition of another top prospect.
    Enter a new unique name into Mississippi State Baseball history. There have been some great ones, ranging from names like Rowdey to Blaze. 

    Now, Jett Williams joins the Bulldogs.

    Williams is heavily considered one of the top recruits in the class of 2022 and has put up some incredible numbers throughout his high school career. In his junior season at Rockwell-Heath High School in Texas, Williams batted .347 with five doubles, nine triples, and five home runs. Even at 5-foot-8, 178 pounds Williams showed he can swing the bat with power. 

    He projects as a shortstop or second-baseman, though has the flexibility to play anywhere in the outfield as well. Last season, Williams only struck out three times. 

    His glove is solid and showed incredible arm strength on multiple occasions during last season. He was previously committed to Texas A&M and held offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona State, and many others. MLB Scouts have him projected at No. 45 among the best high school players in the upcoming MLB draft with an entire senior season still left to play.

