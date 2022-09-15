Mississippi State baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs once again have an action-packed slate, with 10 series coming against some tough conference competitors. State will face SEC West opponents Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas in Starkville. The team will also travel to Auburn, make a short drive to face Alabama on Easter weekend and face LSU at Alex Box Stadium.

Super Bulldog Weekend is back and features one of the biggest series of the year for the Bulldogs. Ole Miss will make its way to Dudy Noble Field for the beloved event in 2023. The Rebels won the College World Series just one year after Mississippi State did, so the competition between the two most recent national champions is set to be fierce.

Aside from facing each of the other six teams in the SEC West, the program will host SEC East foes Vanderbilt and South Carolina at home in the first and last series of conference play, respectively. State will also face Kentucky and Tennessee on the road in the latter half of the season.

Here is a look at Mississippi State's complete conference schedule, with non-conference series and midweek matchups set to be announced at a later date.

vs. Vanderbilt, March 17-19

at Auburn, March 24-26

vs. Texas A&M, March 31-April 2

at Alabama, April 6-8

vs. Ole Miss, April 14-16

at Kentucky, April 21-23

at LSU, April 28-30

vs. Arkansas, May 5-7

at Tennessee, May 12-14

vs. South Carolina, May 18-20