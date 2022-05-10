Mississippi State is looking to stop a five-game skid in a midweek contest against Samford in Birmingham.

The Diamond Dawgs are likely out of postseason contention, but still have a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament. A victory on Tuesday would give the team a boost heading into a tough upcoming weekend at Texas A&M. Samford (22-23, 9-6) will be a tough opponent for Mississippi State.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

C Luke Hancock

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Mikey Tepper

Samford Starting Lineup:

SS Garrett Howe

2B Towns King

LF Colton Ledbetter

1B Stephen Klein

CF Maurice Hampton

3B Will David

RF Andrew Bennett

DH Matthew Strand

C Joseph Salvo

RHP Will Lynch

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager hit by pitch

Hancock flied out to center field

Tanner singled to third base, Yeager advanced to second

Hines flied out to center field, Yeager advanced to third

Cumbest walked, Tanner advanced to second

Clark grounded out to 1b

BOTTOM of 1: Samford batting

Howe flied out to shortstop

King walked

Ledbetter singled to left field, King advanced to second

Klein walked, Ledbetter advanced to second, King advanced to third

Hampton homered to left field, Klein scored, Ledbetter scored, King scored

David struck out looking

Bennett struck out swinging

End of 1: Samford 4, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting