Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Samford

Mississippi State is looking to stop a five-game skid in a midweek contest against Samford in Birmingham.

Mississippi State baseball (25-23, 9-15) is looking to stop a five-game losing streak in its midweek matchup against Samford

The Diamond Dawgs are likely out of postseason contention, but still have a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament. A victory on Tuesday would give the team a boost heading into a tough upcoming weekend at Texas A&M. Samford (22-23, 9-6) will be a tough opponent for Mississippi State.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

C Luke Hancock

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Mikey Tepper

Samford Starting Lineup:

SS Garrett Howe

2B Towns King

LF Colton Ledbetter 

1B Stephen Klein

CF Maurice Hampton 

3B Will David

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RF Andrew Bennett 

DH Matthew Strand

C Joseph Salvo

RHP Will Lynch

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager hit by pitch 

Hancock flied out to center field

Tanner singled to third base, Yeager advanced to second 

Hines flied out to center field, Yeager advanced to third 

Cumbest walked, Tanner advanced to second 

Clark grounded out to 1b

BOTTOM of 1: Samford batting

Howe flied out to shortstop 

King walked 

Ledbetter singled to left field, King advanced to second

Klein walked, Ledbetter advanced to second, King advanced to third 

Hampton homered to left field, Klein scored, Ledbetter scored, King scored

David struck out looking 

Bennett struck out swinging

End of 1: Samford 4, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting

USATSI_17157308 (2)
Football

Mike Leach Makes an Intriguing Point With Kentucky Derby, College Football Playoff Comments

By Crissy Froyd1 hour ago
USATSI_18128705
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Samford

By Crissy Froyd6 hours ago
USATSI_12897844
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Looks to Avoid Sweep By Florida in Game 3

By Crissy FroydMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17987790
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Florida, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17987794
Baseball

How Much Did Officiating Play a Role In Mississippi State's 9-3 Loss to Florida?

By Elizabeth KeenMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17987788
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Florida, Game 2

By Elizabeth KeenMay 7, 2022
USATSI_17157297
Football

2023 NFL Draft: QB Will Rogers Pinned as First-Rounder in Way-Too-Early Mock

By Crissy FroydMay 7, 2022
USATSI_10905540
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Aims to Bounce Back Against Florida in Game 2

By Crissy FroydMay 7, 2022