Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Samford
Mississippi State baseball (25-23, 9-15) is looking to stop a five-game losing streak in its midweek matchup against Samford
The Diamond Dawgs are likely out of postseason contention, but still have a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament. A victory on Tuesday would give the team a boost heading into a tough upcoming weekend at Texas A&M. Samford (22-23, 9-6) will be a tough opponent for Mississippi State.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
C Luke Hancock
DH Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Mikey Tepper
Samford Starting Lineup:
SS Garrett Howe
2B Towns King
LF Colton Ledbetter
1B Stephen Klein
CF Maurice Hampton
3B Will David
RF Andrew Bennett
DH Matthew Strand
C Joseph Salvo
RHP Will Lynch
TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager hit by pitch
Hancock flied out to center field
Tanner singled to third base, Yeager advanced to second
Hines flied out to center field, Yeager advanced to third
Cumbest walked, Tanner advanced to second
Clark grounded out to 1b
BOTTOM of 1: Samford batting
Howe flied out to shortstop
King walked
Ledbetter singled to left field, King advanced to second
Klein walked, Ledbetter advanced to second, King advanced to third
Hampton homered to left field, Klein scored, Ledbetter scored, King scored
David struck out looking
Bennett struck out swinging
End of 1: Samford 4, Mississippi State 0
TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting