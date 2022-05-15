Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Texas A&M, Game 3

Mississippi State baseball looks to stop an eight-game losing streak as it takes on Texas A&M in Game 3 on Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball (25-26, 9-17) is trying to stop an eight-game losing streak and salvage a bit of pride after dropping the first two games of the weekend series to Texas A&M.

The Diamond Dawgs need a few solid wins to make it to the SEC Tournament, and one against the Aggies (32-16, 16-10) would be huge for the program.

First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Tanner Leggett 

RHP Cade Smith

Texas A&M Starting Lineup:

3B Trevor Werner

1B Jack Moss

LF Dylan Rock

DH Austin Bost

RF Brett Minnich

C Troy Claunch

2B Ryan Targac

CF Jordan Thompson 

SS Kole Kaler

LHP Ryan Prager 

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to center field

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hancock singled through the right side

Tanner walked, Hancock advanced to second 

Hines grounded out to 1b, Tanner advanced to second, Hancock advanced to third 

Cumbest flied out to left field

BOTTOM of 1: Texas A&M batting 

Werner walked 

Moss flied out to center field 

Rock struck out swinging 

Bost flied out to center field

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting 

Clark doubled to left field 

James flied out to right field

Davis popped up to 2b

Clark advanced to third on a wild pitch 

Leggett popped up to shortstop

BOTTOM of 2: Texas A&M batting

Minnich walked

Claunch flied out to right field 

Minnich stole second 

Targac singled through the right side, Minnich advanced to third 

Thompson fouled out to catcher 

Targac stole second 

Kaler grounded out to 2b

End of 2: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 3: Mississippi State batting 

Yeager fouled out to 1b

Hancock struck out swinging 

USATSI_17440385
Football

Ranking the SEC's Top-10 Running Backs Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Dylan Flippo9 hours ago
USATSI_18080848
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Texas A&M, Game 3

By Crissy Froyd14 hours ago
USATSI_18261472
Football

Former Mississippi State CB Receives High Praise From Cleveland Browns Head Coach

By Tanner Marlar22 hours ago
USATSI_17987813 (1)
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, Game 2

By Crissy Froyd22 hours ago
USATSI_18129501
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, Game 1

By Crissy FroydMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17517485
Football

Ranking Dak Prescott, NFC East QBs Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

By Dylan FlippoMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17421573
Football

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Heading into 2022 Season With A Chip on His Shoulder

By Elizabeth KeenMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18171745
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Texas A&M in Game 1 of Series

By Crissy FroydMay 13, 2022