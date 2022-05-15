Mississippi State baseball looks to stop an eight-game losing streak as it takes on Texas A&M in Game 3 on Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball (25-26, 9-17) is trying to stop an eight-game losing streak and salvage a bit of pride after dropping the first two games of the weekend series to Texas A&M.

The Diamond Dawgs need a few solid wins to make it to the SEC Tournament, and one against the Aggies (32-16, 16-10) would be huge for the program.

First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Cade Smith

Texas A&M Starting Lineup:

3B Trevor Werner

1B Jack Moss

LF Dylan Rock

DH Austin Bost

RF Brett Minnich

C Troy Claunch

2B Ryan Targac

CF Jordan Thompson

SS Kole Kaler

LHP Ryan Prager

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to center field

Hancock singled through the right side

Tanner walked, Hancock advanced to second

Hines grounded out to 1b, Tanner advanced to second, Hancock advanced to third

Cumbest flied out to left field

BOTTOM of 1: Texas A&M batting

Werner walked

Moss flied out to center field

Rock struck out swinging

Bost flied out to center field

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting

Clark doubled to left field

James flied out to right field

Davis popped up to 2b

Clark advanced to third on a wild pitch

Leggett popped up to shortstop

BOTTOM of 2: Texas A&M batting

Minnich walked

Claunch flied out to right field

Minnich stole second

Targac singled through the right side, Minnich advanced to third

Thompson fouled out to catcher

Targac stole second

Kaler grounded out to 2b

End of 2: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP of 3: Mississippi State batting

Yeager fouled out to 1b

Hancock struck out swinging