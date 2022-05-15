Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Texas A&M, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball (25-26, 9-17) is trying to stop an eight-game losing streak and salvage a bit of pride after dropping the first two games of the weekend series to Texas A&M.
The Diamond Dawgs need a few solid wins to make it to the SEC Tournament, and one against the Aggies (32-16, 16-10) would be huge for the program.
First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Jess Davis
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Cade Smith
Texas A&M Starting Lineup:
3B Trevor Werner
1B Jack Moss
LF Dylan Rock
DH Austin Bost
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
2B Ryan Targac
CF Jordan Thompson
SS Kole Kaler
LHP Ryan Prager
TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager flied out to center field
Hancock singled through the right side
Tanner walked, Hancock advanced to second
Hines grounded out to 1b, Tanner advanced to second, Hancock advanced to third
Cumbest flied out to left field
BOTTOM of 1: Texas A&M batting
Werner walked
Moss flied out to center field
Rock struck out swinging
Bost flied out to center field
End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting
Clark doubled to left field
James flied out to right field
Davis popped up to 2b
Clark advanced to third on a wild pitch
Leggett popped up to shortstop
BOTTOM of 2: Texas A&M batting
Minnich walked
Claunch flied out to right field
Minnich stole second
Targac singled through the right side, Minnich advanced to third
Thompson fouled out to catcher
Targac stole second
Kaler grounded out to 2b
End of 2: Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP of 3: Mississippi State batting
Yeager fouled out to 1b
Hancock struck out swinging