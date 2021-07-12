Mississippi State's Tanner Allen Taken in Fourth Round of 2021 MLB Draft by Miami Marlins

The SEC Player of the Year has found a new home in Florida.

The Miami Marlins used the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft to select Mississippi State star outfielder Tanner Allen.

This marks the third time Allen has been drafted in his career. Allen was drafted in the 36th round coming out of high school in 2017, back when the draft was still 40 rounds long.

In 2019, he was taken in the 34th round by the Colorado Rockies, but decided to stay with the Bulldogs. He was not drafted in a shortened, five-round event during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Allen says that he was a bit disappointed to not be drafted last year -- but it's obvious to him and everyone else now that it was a blessing in disguise.

“I was really disappointed I didn’t get a chance to be drafted in 2020, but I knew I was coming back to Starkville for a reason,” he told AL.com last week. “Now I look up, and we are national champs. I’m so glad I got to be a part of it.”

Allen started all 67 games he played in last season, finishing out with 100 hits. He hit .383 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI and 72 runs scored in 2021, famous for helping MSU generate late-game magic as they stayed alive to ultimately bring a national title back to Starkville.