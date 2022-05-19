Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.
The Diamond Dawgs will be challenged against Tennessee (46-7, 23-5), the top team in the country. They need to pick up a few wins and hope for some other conference teams to come up short in their weekend series if they want to make the SEC Tournament.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Jess Davis
Read More
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith
Tennessee Starting Lineup:
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
RHP Chase Dollander