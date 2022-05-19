Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 1

Mississippi State is looking to stop an eight-game conference losing streak and make a late push for the SEC Tournament against Tennessee.

Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.

The Diamond Dawgs will be challenged against Tennessee (46-7, 23-5), the top team in the country. They need to pick up a few wins and hope for some other conference teams to come up short in their weekend series if they want to make the SEC Tournament. 

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith

Tennessee Starting Lineup: 

LF Seth Stephenson 

1B Luc Lipcius 

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega 

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Dollander 

USATSI_18294954
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Tennessee in Game 1 of Series

By Crissy Froyd7 hours ago
USATSI_17061644 (1)
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Record Predictions for Each SEC Football Team

By Elizabeth Keen9 hours ago
USATSI_17475831
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Leads NFL in Impressive Statistical Category

By Dylan FlippoMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17517074
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: How Much Former Mississippi State Players Are Cashing in at the Next Level

By Elizabeth KeenMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17987786 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Records Run-Rule Victory Over North Alabama, Avoids Double-Digit Losing Streak

By Elizabeth KeenMay 17, 2022
USATSI_12910533
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. North Alabama

By Crissy FroydMay 17, 2022
USATSI_14986700
Football

Former Mississippi State QB Jack Abraham Talks Decision to Transfer to Mizzou

By Crissy FroydMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17987813
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball's RJ Yeager named Ferriss Trophy Finalist

By Elizabeth KeenMay 16, 2022