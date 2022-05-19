Mississippi State is looking to stop an eight-game conference losing streak and make a late push for the SEC Tournament against Tennessee.

Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.

The Diamond Dawgs will be challenged against Tennessee (46-7, 23-5), the top team in the country. They need to pick up a few wins and hope for some other conference teams to come up short in their weekend series if they want to make the SEC Tournament.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith

Tennessee Starting Lineup:

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Dollander