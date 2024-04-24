Mississippi State Baseball Tops Memphis 6-4
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs won their fifth straight game with a 6-4 victory over the Memphis Tigers. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, as the first three batters reached, and Connor Hujsak got an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.
Pico Kohn drew the start for MSU, and the left-hander was impressive last week against Alcorn State as he threw three scoreless innings. However, the Alabama native was not as sharp tonight as he allowed two runs in his two innings of work.
Despite Memphis tying the game, the top of the Bulldog line-up went right back to work in the top of the third. Amani Larry walked, and David Mershon grounded a single into right field to lead off the inning.
Dakota Jordan took advantage as he blasted his 16th home run of the year over the left field wall to give MSU a 5-2 lead. However, credit to the Tigers, who did not quit as they scratched across a couple of runs off Bulldog pitcher Colby Holcombe.
It was a 5-4 game, and Mississippi State brought in the always-reliable Cam Schuelke. However, tonight, the junior was dominant as he tossed four scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.
Schuelke does so much to confuse a batter, but the Tigers looked hopeless at the plate. Freshman Ethan Pulliam doubled in the eighth inning to drive in Bryce Chance, giving the Bulldogs much-needed insurance.
Pulliam has started every game for the MSU at second base during their five-game winning streak, and the Starkville native keeps getting clutch hits. Tyler Davis closed out the game in the ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts and looked good, which may lead him to more consistency.
MSU has a lot of momentum as they head to Nashville this weekend for a critical series against Vanderbilt. They need to avoid getting swept to stay on pace for the postseason, but hosting becomes an option if they get a series win.