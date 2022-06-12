Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball Gains Ball State Transfer

Mississippi State baseball added a right-handed pitcher this week.

Mississippi State baseball landed another player through the transfer portal Friday, snagging sophomore right-handed pitcher Nate Dohm out of Ball State. 

Dohm was successful as a reliever during his freshman season, going 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA, giving up 32 hits, 26 earned runs, 26 walks and striking out 56 batters over 41.0 innings and 15 appearances on the mound.

He's looking forward to getting a chance to make an impact in Starkville and has already made a positive impression upon the coaching staff.

"The coaches at State really liked the fastball but also my ability to compete," he said in an interview with Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. "I will compete for whatever role is available and I know that I can bring a lot of strikes to the table. This year I took pride in my ability to throw strikes. I want to bring my competitive nature to Starkville.”

Dohm marks the Bulldogs' third transfer portal addition of the offseason as Chris Lemonis and Co. recently landed Memphis All-AAC pitcher Landon Gartman and Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter.

These are welcome additions after the Diamond Dawgs lost multiple starters to the MLB Draft and graduation, also with 10 others entering the transfer portal in Andrew Walling, Bradley Wilson, Mikey Tepper, Jack Walker, Revy Higgins, Brayland Skinner, Davis Meche, Matt Corder, Gray Bane and Tayler Montiel.

 

