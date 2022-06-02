Mississippi State Baseball Players Continue to Enter Transfer Portal

The number of Mississippi State baseball players in the transfer portal is growing.

As expected, several Mississippi State baseball players have entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season.

That number grew Wednesday, when freshman pitcher Jack Walker and sophomore infielder Davis Meche entered the portal according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247Sports.

Walker, The Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year was one of the best high school baseball players in the nation coming out of Barbe High School in Louisiana.

Walker had some rough patches making the leap to the college level, though, as he posted a 12.86 ERA, walking 13 batters, giving up 19 hits and 20 runs, also striking out 13 batters over 14.0 innings.

With the move, MSU’s total players in the transfer portal stands at 10:

Jack Walker

Davis Meche

Andrew Walling

Gray Bane

Bradley Wilson

Brayland Skinner

Revy Higgins

Tayler Montiel

Matt Corder

Mikey Tepper