Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball Players Continue to Enter Transfer Portal

The number of Mississippi State baseball players in the transfer portal is growing.

As expected, several Mississippi State baseball players have entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season.

That number grew Wednesday, when freshman pitcher Jack Walker and sophomore infielder Davis Meche entered the portal according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247Sports.

Walker, The Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year was one of the best high school baseball players in the nation coming out of Barbe High School in Louisiana.

Walker had some rough patches making the leap to the college level, though, as he posted a 12.86 ERA, walking 13 batters, giving up 19 hits and 20 runs, also striking out 13 batters over 14.0 innings. 

With the move, MSU’s total players in the transfer portal stands at 10: 

Jack Walker

Davis Meche

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andrew Walling

Gray Bane 

Bradley Wilson

Brayland Skinner

Revy Higgins

Tayler Montiel

Matt Corder

Mikey Tepper

USATSI_18336930
Football

Former Bulldogs OT Charles Cross Officially Signs With Seahawks After Making History

By Crissy Froyd20 hours ago
USATSI_17875174
Baseball

Bulldogs Add Memphis RHP Through Transfer Portal

By Crissy Froyd22 hours ago
USATSI_17524432
Football

Dak Prescott Has Message For Cowboys Doubters: 'We Definitely Didn't Take a Step Back'

By Crissy FroydJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17988165
Baseball

Bulldogs Outfielder Brayland Skinner Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydMay 31, 2022
USATSI_12392297
Basketball

Former Bulldogs Standout Quinndary Weatherspoon Set To Make NBA Finals Debut

By Elizabeth KeenMay 31, 2022
USATSI_12909708
Baseball

Former Bulldogs LHP Ethan Small Reportedly Promoted By Milwaukee Brewers

By Crissy FroydMay 29, 2022
USATSI_16780426
Football

Could Will Rogers Be One of the Best QBs in the SEC, the Nation in 2022?

By Crissy FroydMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18246723
Other

Looking Back on Mississippi State Softball's Historical Season

By Elizabeth KeenMay 29, 2022