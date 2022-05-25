Mississippi State outfielder Matt Corder joined the ranks of several Bulldogs baseball players to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to a report from Rivals.

Corder saw action in 22 games this season, a part of the starting lineup as a centerfielder in 11 of those contests. He recorded a .171 batting average with eight RBI, nine walks and one home run.

2022 marked Corder's lone season with the Bulldogs after he transferred to MSU from Hinds Community College, where he spent two seasons. He was active in 52 games between 2020 and 2021, hitting .440 in 168 at-bats. He totaled 74 hits, including 12 doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Outside of Corder, seven other MSU baseball players have entered the portal since the end of the season, including right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper, right-handed pitcher Bradley Wilson, left-handed pitcher Andrew Walling, left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel, catcher Gray Bane and outfielder Revy Higgins III.

Expect to continue seeing a lot of action from MSU in the portal with more players expected to look for a change of scenery and others from different schools expected to join the program in Starkville via the portal.