Skip to main content

Mississippi State Outfielder Matt Corder Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State baseball players continue to make use of the transfer portal.

Mississippi State outfielder Matt Corder joined the ranks of several Bulldogs baseball players to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to a report from Rivals.

Corder saw action in 22 games this season, a part of the starting lineup as a centerfielder in 11 of those contests. He recorded a .171 batting average with eight RBI, nine walks and one home run. 

2022 marked Corder's lone season with the Bulldogs after he transferred to MSU from Hinds Community College, where he spent two seasons. He was active in 52 games between 2020 and 2021, hitting .440 in 168 at-bats. He totaled 74 hits, including 12 doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Outside of Corder, seven other MSU baseball players have entered the portal since the end of the season, including right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper, right-handed pitcher Bradley Wilson, left-handed pitcher Andrew Walling, left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel, catcher Gray Bane and outfielder Revy Higgins III.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Expect to continue seeing a lot of action from MSU in the portal with more players expected to look for a change of scenery and others from different schools expected to join the program in Starkville via the portal.

USATSI_12910527
Baseball

Former Mississippi State Standout Jake Mangum Makes Triple-A Debut

By Crissy Froyd6 hours ago
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Three Mississippi State Pitchers Reportedly Enter Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydMay 23, 2022
USATSI_16345870
Baseball

Trio of Diamond Dawgs Named to All-SEC Teams

By Elizabeth KeenMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17917972
Basketball

Who's In, Who's Out: Bulldog Hoops Transfer Update

By Tanner MarlarMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17982477
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Not to Be Outdone in the Red Zone

By Dylan FlippoMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18253206
Other

Mississippi State Softball Advances to First Super Regional in Program History

By Elizabeth KeenMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17524432
Football

Five Mississippi State Players in the NFL to Watch in 2022

By Dylan FlippoMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18171745
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 21, 2022