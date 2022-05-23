Skip to main content

Three Mississippi State Pitchers Reportedly Enter Transfer Portal

More Mississippi State baseball players have entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the season.

Three Mississippi State pitchers reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday, according to Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. With this, senior left-handed pitcher Andrew Walling, sophomore right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper and freshman right-handed pitcher Bradley Wilson will all look to suit up elsewhere next season.

This follows shortly after freshman left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel, catcher Gray Bane and outfielder Revy Higgins III entered the portal Friday.

Walling saw action in just three games this season, throwing for 3.0 innings. He allowed two hits, four runs, walked seven batters, hit one batter and struck out four. His next destination will be his fourth stop after he spent time at Oregon State and Eastern Oklahoma before he joined the Bulldogs.

Tepper, who saw the most action among the transfers, had a bit of a down year. In 2021, he recorded a 2-0 record with 5.25 ERA over 12.0 innings, posting a 9.49 ERA in 2022 over 24.2 innings. He gave up a total of 25 hits, 26 runs, 25 walks, striking out 29 batters.

Wilson redshirted in 2022 and will look to get his first taste of playing time as a freshman elsewhere after originally committing to MSU over Georgia when he received an offer as a junior from Chris Lemonis.

It's easy to get the sense there will be more Bulldogs entering the transfer portal during the offseason and that Lemonis and Co. will also also look to reap the benefits of the portal to build a struggling team back up to its former glory of just one year ago.

