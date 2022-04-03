Follow along as Mississippi State baseball looks to avoid being swept by Arkansas in the third game of the weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball (16-12, 3-5) needs a win Sunday to avoid being swept by the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1) after falling 8-1 in the first game of the series and recording a disappointing 12-5 loss on Saturday night.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Arkansas. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Drew McGowan

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Lane Forsythe

LHP Cade Smith

Arkansas starting lineup:

3B Cayden Wallace

1B Peyton Stovall

C Michael Turner

RF Chris Lanzilli

2B Robert Moore

CF Braydon Webb

DH Brady Slavens

SS Jalen Battles

LF Zack Gregory

RHP Jaxon Wiggins

TOP of 1 (MSU batting):

McGowan struck out looking

James grounded out to third base

Hancock homered to right field

Tanner grounded out to third base

BOTTOM of 1 (Arkansas batting):

Wallace struck out swinging

Stovall struck out swinging

Turner struck out swinging

END of 1: MSU 1, Arkansas 0

TOP of 2 (MSU batting):

Hines struck out swinging

Clark flied out to right field

Cumbest flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 2 (Arkansas batting):