Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball (16-12, 3-5) needs a win Sunday to avoid being swept by the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1) after falling 8-1 in the first game of the series and recording a disappointing 12-5 loss on Saturday night.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Arkansas. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Drew McGowan
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Lane Forsythe
LHP Cade Smith
Arkansas starting lineup:
3B Cayden Wallace
1B Peyton Stovall
C Michael Turner
RF Chris Lanzilli
2B Robert Moore
CF Braydon Webb
DH Brady Slavens
SS Jalen Battles
LF Zack Gregory
RHP Jaxon Wiggins
TOP of 1 (MSU batting):
McGowan struck out looking
James grounded out to third base
Hancock homered to right field
Tanner grounded out to third base
BOTTOM of 1 (Arkansas batting):
Wallace struck out swinging
Stovall struck out swinging
Turner struck out swinging
END of 1: MSU 1, Arkansas 0
TOP of 2 (MSU batting):
Hines struck out swinging
Clark flied out to right field
Cumbest flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 2 (Arkansas batting):