Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. LSU, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (18-12, 4-5) destroyed UT Martin 13-2 on Tuesday but will face a much more difficult team when LSU comes to town tonight. The Tigers (20-9, 4-5) also won their midweek matchup against Grambling by a score of 16-3. Both teams lost SEC series last weekend and need to pick up a huge series win this weekend.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and LSU. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Drew McGowan
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson
LSU starting lineup:
1B Tre' Morgan
CF Dylan Crews
3B Jacob Berry
2B Cade Doughty
DH Brayden Jobert
SS Jordan Thompson
RF Josh Pearson
C Hayden Travinski
LF Giovanni DiGiacomo
TOP of 1: LSU Batting
Morgan singled to 2b
Crews singled to left field
Berry reached on fielder's choice, Morgan advanced to third, Crews out at second