Follow along as Mississippi State baseball faces LSU in the first game of their weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball (18-12, 4-5) destroyed UT Martin 13-2 on Tuesday but will face a much more difficult team when LSU comes to town tonight. The Tigers (20-9, 4-5) also won their midweek matchup against Grambling by a score of 16-3. Both teams lost SEC series last weekend and need to pick up a huge series win this weekend.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and LSU. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Drew McGowan

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

LSU starting lineup:

1B Tre' Morgan

CF Dylan Crews

3B Jacob Berry

2B Cade Doughty

DH Brayden Jobert

SS Jordan Thompson

RF Josh Pearson

C Hayden Travinski

LF Giovanni DiGiacomo

TOP of 1: LSU Batting

Morgan singled to 2b

Crews singled to left field

Berry reached on fielder's choice, Morgan advanced to third, Crews out at second