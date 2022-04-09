Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces LSU, Game 2

Mississippi State baseball takes on the LSU Tigers in Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

Mississippi State baseball (18-13, 4-6) fell in a ninth-inning collapse, 5-2 to the No. 16-ranked LSU Tigers (21-9, 5-5) on Friday in the first contest of a three-game series. The Bulldogs will aim to bounce back and finish out stronger in the second meeting between the two teams this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Saturday matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 16 LSU

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 65 degrees, Clear Skies and Sunny

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 9

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

