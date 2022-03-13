How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Princeton, Games 2 and 3

Everything to know as the Bulldogs take on the Tigers in Sunday's double-header matchup.

Mississippi State baseball will play their first double-header of the season on Sunday, as they look to finish off the series against the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs (8-7) picked up a big 11-2 win over the Tigers (0-9) on Friday night thanks to quality pitching and an outstanding offensive performance by veteran players. Saturday's Game 2 had to be moved due to the threat of wintry precipitation in Starkville, so Sunday will now be full of action for the Diamond Dawgs. Mississippi State will play two games through the afternoon on Sunday, with the second game of the day being shortened to a seven-inning contest.

The change in plans can be good or bad for Bulldogs faithful looking to head to the Dude, but here is everything you need to know about each of Sunday's games.

Game information: Mississippi State vs Princeton (DH, Game 2 of series)

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 43 degrees, Sunny Skies

Start time: 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, March 13

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

Game information: Mississippi State vs Princeton (DH, Game 3 of series)

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 53 degrees, Sunny Skies

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 13

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive