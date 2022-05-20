Mississippi State needs to bounce back after an embarrassing 27-2 loss to Tennessee on Thursday night.

Mississippi State baseball (26-28, 9-19) suffered one of its worst losses in program history as the Bulldogs were taken down 27-2 by the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (47-7, 23-5) on Thursday night.

It marked the largest margin of loss for Mississippi State to an SEC team, coming within two runs of tying the school record for most runs allowed to an opponent ever.

As a season that hardly went MSU's way winds down, the Bulldogs look to find some light in Game 2 of the series with a chance to redeem themselves against the top team in the nation.

Here's what to know about the matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Where: Dudy Noble Field (College Station, TX)

Weather: 87 degrees, Sunny Skies

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 20

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live