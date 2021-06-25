LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: MSU vs. Texas in the College World Series
Mississippi State and Texas meet a second time in the 2021 College World Series on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs are largely favored to win this matchup coming off some late-game heroics from Tanner Allen in their 6-5 comeback victory from a four-run deficit over Virginia on Tuesday.
But if the Longhorns are able to get the win, Mississippi State will have to face Texas yet again at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26 with the winner going on to a three-game championship series that starts on Monday, June 28.
First pitch is set for 6:55 p.m. CT.
Here's a look at the starting lineups.
Mississippi State:
1. Rowdey Jordan - CF
2. Tanner Allen - RF
3. Kamren James - 3B
4. Luke Hancock - 1B
5. Logan Tanner - C
6. Scotty Dubrule - 2B
7. Brad Cumbest - LF
8. Kellum Clark - DH
9. Lane Forsythe - SS
P - Houston Harding
Texas:
1. Mike Antico - CF
2. Eric Kennedy - LF
3. Zach Zubia - 1B
4. Ivan Melendez - DH
5. Mitchell Daly - 2B
6. Cam Williams - 3B
7. Douglas Hodo III - RF
8. Trey Faltine - SS
9. Silas Ardoin - C
P - Ty Madden
TOP of 1 - Texas batting
- Antico popped up to 1b (1-1BK)
- Kennedy struck out looking (1-2 KBFK)
- Zubia homered to right field, RBI (0-1 K)
- Melendez struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS)
Texas 1, MSU 0
BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting
- Jordan singled to right center
- Allen grounded out to ss (1-0 B); Jordan advanced to second
- James singled up the middle, RBI (1-2 SKB); Jordan scored
- Hancock walked (3-1 BBKBB); James advanced to second
- Tanner singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); Hancock advanced to second; James scored
- Dubrule grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (1-2 BKS). Tanner out on the play
MSU 2, Texas 1
TOP of 2 - Texas batting
- Daly singled to left field (1-2 FFB)
- Williams struck out swinging (2-2 KKBBS)
- Hodo III singled to center field (0-2 KS); Daly advanced to second