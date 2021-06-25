LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: MSU vs. Texas in the College World Series

Mississippi State and Texas meet again the 2021 CWS.

Mississippi State and Texas meet a second time in the 2021 College World Series on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs are largely favored to win this matchup coming off some late-game heroics from Tanner Allen in their 6-5 comeback victory from a four-run deficit over Virginia on Tuesday.

But if the Longhorns are able to get the win, Mississippi State will have to face Texas yet again at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26 with the winner going on to a three-game championship series that starts on Monday, June 28.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Thursday's game right here on Cowbell Corner. First pitch is set for 6:55 p.m. CT.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here's a look at the starting lineups.

Mississippi State:

1. Rowdey Jordan - CF

2. Tanner Allen - RF

3. Kamren James - 3B

4. Luke Hancock - 1B

5. Logan Tanner - C

6. Scotty Dubrule - 2B

7. Brad Cumbest - LF

8. Kellum Clark - DH

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

P - Houston Harding

Texas:

1. Mike Antico - CF

2. Eric Kennedy - LF

3. Zach Zubia - 1B

4. Ivan Melendez - DH

5. Mitchell Daly - 2B

6. Cam Williams - 3B

7. Douglas Hodo III - RF

8. Trey Faltine - SS

9. Silas Ardoin - C

P - Ty Madden

TOP of 1 - Texas batting

- Antico popped up to 1b (1-1BK)

- Kennedy struck out looking (1-2 KBFK)

- Zubia homered to right field, RBI (0-1 K)

- Melendez struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS)

Texas 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan singled to right center

- Allen grounded out to ss (1-0 B); Jordan advanced to second

- James singled up the middle, RBI (1-2 SKB); Jordan scored

- Hancock walked (3-1 BBKBB); James advanced to second

- Tanner singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); Hancock advanced to second; James scored

- Dubrule grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (1-2 BKS). Tanner out on the play

MSU 2, Texas 1

TOP of 2 - Texas batting

- Daly singled to left field (1-2 FFB)

- Williams struck out swinging (2-2 KKBBS)

- Hodo III singled to center field (0-2 KS); Daly advanced to second