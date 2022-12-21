Mississippi State Ranked in Preseason Top 50 by Collegiate Baseball
College baseball season might be a few months away, but Mississippi State is already listed in one particular preseason poll that was released on Tuesday.
Collegiate Baseball ranked the Bulldogs as the No. 22 team in the organization's annual preseason poll. A total of 12 SEC programs were represented in the standings, with the lone outliers being Missouri and Kentucky. The loaded LSU Tigers sit atop the poll, while Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are also in the top 10.
In-state rival Southern Miss is the highest-ranked team from the Magnolia State, coming in at No. 18. Defending national champion Ole Miss is two spots behind Mississippi State at 24th overall.
The Bulldogs had a disappointing 2022 season just one year after winning the CWS National Championship for the first time in program history. They finished with a 26-30 overall record -- including 9-21 in conference play -- and missed out on the postseason completely.
Now, MSU has assembled a very new team after plenty of roster turnover in the offseason. Many of the program's talented pitchers that saw time last season are returning, but the batting order is expected to feature quite a few new faces.
Here is a complete list of Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 Preseason rankings.
1. LSU
2. Florida
3. Stanford
4. Texas A&M
5. Tennessee
6. Louisville
7. Arkansas
8. Miami, Fla.
9. Vanderbilt
10. Wake Forest
11. North Carolina
12. Oklahoma State
13. UCLA
14. UC Santa Barbara
15. TCU
16. Virginia
17. Texas Tech
18. Southern Miss
19. Oregon
20. East Carolina
21. Maryland
22. Mississippi State
Read More
23. Georgia Tech
24. Ole Miss
25. Texas
26. Central Michigan
27. Oregon State
28. Virginia Tech
29. Rutgers
30. NC State
31. UConn
32. Florida State
33. Arizona
34. Houston
35. Georgia Southern
36. Grand Canyon
37. Auburn
38. Gonzaga
39. Georgia
40. Louisiana Tech
41. Dallas Baptist
42. Clemson
43. Oklahoma
44. Michigan
45. Davidson
46. Eastern Kentucky
47. South Carolina
48. San Diego
49. Alabama
50. BYU