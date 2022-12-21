Mississippi State Ranked in Preseason Top 50 by Collegiate Baseball

College baseball season might be a few months away, but Mississippi State is already listed in one particular preseason poll that was released on Tuesday.

Collegiate Baseball ranked the Bulldogs as the No. 22 team in the organization's annual preseason poll. A total of 12 SEC programs were represented in the standings, with the lone outliers being Missouri and Kentucky. The loaded LSU Tigers sit atop the poll, while Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are also in the top 10.

In-state rival Southern Miss is the highest-ranked team from the Magnolia State, coming in at No. 18. Defending national champion Ole Miss is two spots behind Mississippi State at 24th overall.

The Bulldogs had a disappointing 2022 season just one year after winning the CWS National Championship for the first time in program history. They finished with a 26-30 overall record -- including 9-21 in conference play -- and missed out on the postseason completely.

Now, MSU has assembled a very new team after plenty of roster turnover in the offseason. Many of the program's talented pitchers that saw time last season are returning, but the batting order is expected to feature quite a few new faces.

Here is a complete list of Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 Preseason rankings.

1. LSU

2. Florida

3. Stanford

4. Texas A&M

5. Tennessee

6. Louisville

7. Arkansas

8. Miami, Fla.

9. Vanderbilt

10. Wake Forest

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCLA

14. UC Santa Barbara

15. TCU

16. Virginia

17. Texas Tech

18. Southern Miss

19. Oregon

20. East Carolina

21. Maryland

22. Mississippi State

23. Georgia Tech

24. Ole Miss

25. Texas

26. Central Michigan

27. Oregon State

28. Virginia Tech

29. Rutgers

30. NC State

31. UConn

32. Florida State

33. Arizona

34. Houston

35. Georgia Southern

36. Grand Canyon

37. Auburn

38. Gonzaga

39. Georgia

40. Louisiana Tech

41. Dallas Baptist

42. Clemson

43. Oklahoma

44. Michigan

45. Davidson

46. Eastern Kentucky

47. South Carolina

48. San Diego

49. Alabama

50. BYU